TBT: Happy New Year 1968!
TBT: Happy New Year 1968!

It was customary for the area merchants to wish their patrons a Happy New Year with an ad in the Daily Iowegian. Do you remember some of these merchants of days-gone-by?

Former IHCC Falcon to receive Primrose Award

CENTERVILLE — Former Indian Hills Falcon Jeffrey Nichols has been named the recipient of the Harold "Pinky" Primrose Award from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Nichols, a graduate of Wilton High School in 1996, enrolled at IHCC and played on a pair of JUCO World Series qualifiers before attending Troy University in Alabama on a baseball scholarship.