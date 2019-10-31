Travis Yeomans
Age: 46
Hometown: Centerville
Current job status: Safety director at C&C Machining, Inc.
Why are you running? To continue to improve the quality of education and financial status of the Centerville Community School District. As your board member, I will continue to push for higher quality education programs for our students and support our staff in implementing such programs. I will also continue to support the No Child Left Behind and see our students excel through our school systems. I also will continue to find better ways of compensating our support staff, which weighs on me heavily.
What is your work/community background? I’ve been in Centerville 20 years and continue to work fundraisers and helping families in need, while serving on the Centerville School Board for the last four years.
What is the main issue facing the school district? The main issue facing the school is our financial status, and we continue to find ways to improve it.