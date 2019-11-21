Brady Bickel is back for his 13th season as head coach for Moravia Mohawks. This year he will have to replace a lot of talent including seven seniors and four starters.
The good news is that the Mohawks return a handful of juniors led by second team all-conference selection Carson Brown.
Brown is Moravia lone returning starter and could be poised for another big season. Last year he averaged 12 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 42.1% from three while making a conference-high 48 threes. He was also very good at the free throw line converting at 80.3% clip.
Joining Brown are a good group of juniors that played key roles off the bench last year in Chase Hamilton, Brett Cormeny and Tanner Cormeny.
All three will try to grab a bigger role this season. Brett Cormeny averaged 4.1 points per game at 42.6% shooting from the field while Tanner Cormeny and Hamilton averaged 2.1 and 1.7 points, respectively.
Some newcomers to the squad this year include Warren McLeod, Hunter Smith, Gage Hanes, Riley Hawkins and Cole Hamilton.
“We will be athletic and we have some pretty good shooters on the team this year, along with being hard workers. Our weaknesses will be that we’re not very physical and we are young,” Bickel said.
Moravia got off to a hot start last year going 11-2 before running into some trouble late in the season finishing 3-5 in their final eight games. The Mohawks were very good on both ends of the floor last year and ranked in the top half of the conference in most offensive categories so it will be interesting to see what the new guys can do in that system.
Moravia was 6-5 in the conference last year as five teams finished with better records than that so it will be another competitive season with Ankeny Christian Academy, Lamoni, Murray and Melcher-Dallas all looking tough. Moravia will hope to join that mix as their young team grows along with the season.