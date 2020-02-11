Jan. 27
TRK – 4 Bye – 0
Pin Pals – 4 Tag A Longs – 0
Double Trouble – 4 Turkey Hunters – 0
High Scores: Teresa Bauer – 151; Gayle Johnson – 170, 192, 188; Kathy Hall – 151; Charlotte Dunham – 172, 153; Janice Franklin – 156; Patricia Albright – 157
High Series: Gayle Johnson – 550; Charlotte Dunham – 468
Feb. 3
Tag A Longs – 3 Double Trouble – 1
TRK – 3 Turkey Hunters – 1
Pin Pals – 0 Bye – 4
High Scores: Emily Meredith – 151; Janice Franklin – 167
Feb. 10
Bye – 0 Turkey Hunters – 4
Double Trouble – 0 Pin Pals – 4
Tag A Longs – 0 TRK – 4
High Scores: Emily Meredith – 151; Gayle Johnson – 203, 163, 167; Kathy Hall – 195; Janice Franklin – 151, 154, 181; Rose Knight – 153; Teresa Bauer – 172, 155
High Series: Gayle Johnson – 533; Janice Franklin – 486