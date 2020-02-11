Jan. 27

TRK – 4    Bye – 0

Pin Pals – 4    Tag A Longs – 0

Double Trouble – 4    Turkey Hunters – 0

High Scores:  Teresa Bauer – 151;  Gayle Johnson – 170, 192, 188;  Kathy Hall – 151;  Charlotte Dunham – 172, 153;  Janice Franklin – 156;  Patricia Albright – 157

High Series:  Gayle Johnson – 550;  Charlotte Dunham – 468

Feb. 3

Tag A Longs – 3    Double Trouble – 1

TRK – 3    Turkey Hunters – 1

Pin Pals – 0    Bye – 4

High Scores:  Emily Meredith – 151;  Janice Franklin – 167

Feb. 10

Bye – 0    Turkey Hunters – 4

Double Trouble – 0    Pin Pals – 4

Tag A Longs – 0    TRK – 4

High Scores:  Emily Meredith – 151;  Gayle Johnson – 203, 163, 167;  Kathy Hall – 195;  Janice Franklin – 151, 154, 181;  Rose Knight – 153;  Teresa Bauer – 172, 155

High Series:  Gayle Johnson – 533;  Janice Franklin – 486

