Sept. 30

Tag A Longs – 4 Bye – 0

Turkey Hunters – 1 Pin Pals – 3

Double Trouble – 1 TRK – 3

High Scores: Teresa Bauer – 162, 167

High Series: Teresa Bauer – 454

Oct. 7

Pin Pals – 3 TRK – 1

Bye – 0 Double Trouble – 4

Turkey Hunters – 0 Tag A Longs – 4

High Scores: Gayle Johnson – 166; Janice Franklin – 156; Teresa Bauer – 167; Emily Meredith – 158; Linda Grimm – 152

Oct. 14

Double Trouble – 3 Tag A Longs – 1

Turkey Hunters – 1 TRK – 3

Pin Pals – 4 Bye – 0

High Scores: Gayle Johnson – 152; Janice Franklin – 164

