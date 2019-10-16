Sept. 30
Tag A Longs – 4 Bye – 0
Turkey Hunters – 1 Pin Pals – 3
Double Trouble – 1 TRK – 3
High Scores: Teresa Bauer – 162, 167
High Series: Teresa Bauer – 454
Oct. 7
Pin Pals – 3 TRK – 1
Bye – 0 Double Trouble – 4
Turkey Hunters – 0 Tag A Longs – 4
High Scores: Gayle Johnson – 166; Janice Franklin – 156; Teresa Bauer – 167; Emily Meredith – 158; Linda Grimm – 152
Oct. 14
Double Trouble – 3 Tag A Longs – 1
Turkey Hunters – 1 TRK – 3
Pin Pals – 4 Bye – 0
High Scores: Gayle Johnson – 152; Janice Franklin – 164