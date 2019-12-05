Nov. 25
Bye – 0 Pin Pals – 4
Double Trouble – 0 Tag A Longs – 4
Turkey Hunters – 3 TRK – 1
High Scores: Gayle Johnson – 159, 152; Charlotte Dunham – 166; Linda Grimm – 171; Emily Meredith – 167; Teresa Bauer – 171
Dec. 2
TRK – 2 Tag A Longs – 2
Turkey Hunters – 4 Bye – 0
Pin Pals – 4 Double Trouble – 0
High Scores: Karen Fox – 192, 180; Linda Grimm – 183; Gayle Johnson – 163, 156, 157; Kathy Hall – 167; Janice Franklin – 156, 155
High Series: Karen Fox – 479; Gayle Johnson – 476; Janice Franklin – 455