Nov. 25

Bye – 0 Pin Pals – 4

Double Trouble – 0 Tag A Longs – 4

Turkey Hunters – 3 TRK – 1

High Scores: Gayle Johnson – 159, 152; Charlotte Dunham – 166; Linda Grimm – 171; Emily Meredith – 167; Teresa Bauer – 171

Dec. 2

TRK – 2 Tag A Longs – 2

Turkey Hunters – 4 Bye – 0

Pin Pals – 4 Double Trouble – 0

High Scores: Karen Fox – 192, 180; Linda Grimm – 183; Gayle Johnson – 163, 156, 157; Kathy Hall – 167; Janice Franklin – 156, 155

High Series: Karen Fox – 479; Gayle Johnson – 476; Janice Franklin – 455

