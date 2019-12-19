Dec. 9

Pin Pals – 1 Turkey Hunters – 3

TRK – 4 Double Trouble – 0

Bye – 0 Tag A Longs – 4

High Scores: Gayle Johnson – 163; Kathy Hall – 152; Janice Franklin – 179; Emily Meredith – 155; Karen Fox – 157; Teresa Bauer – 163; Linda Grimm – 152

High Series: Janice Franklin – 452

Dec. 16

Double Trouble – 4 Bye – 0

Tag A Longs – 0 Turkey Hunters – 4

TRK – 1/2 Pin Pals – 3 1/2

High Games: Teresa Bauer – 170, 150; Gayle Johnson – 159, 176; Kathy Hall – 189; Charlotte Dunham – 185, 156; Janice Franklin – 203, 169

High Series: Gayle Johnson – 473; Kathy Hall – 457; Charlotte Dunham – 492; Janice Franklin – 502

