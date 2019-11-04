In this series we look at former Iowegian athletes continuing to carry the torch for their schools in college, we now look at Seymour. Six women and one man are currently representing Seymour in the college ranks with four of them currently at Southwestern.
Ali Enright (Class of 2018, SWCC, Softball)
Enright was a first-team all-conference softball player her senior year for Seymour. Enright is in her sophomore year playing softball for the Spartans of Southwestern.
The pitcher/third baseman turned into a great two-way player for Seymour. After hitting just .184 as an eighth grader, Enright would hit over .300 for the next four seasons, topping off with a .375 average her junior year. As a senior in 2018, Enright hit .354 while leading the team in RBIs (31) and doubles (13).
Enright finished with a 39-25 career record on the rubber with a 4.53 ERA. She had a total of 362 strikeouts over her high school career. Her best season was as a sophomore where she went 12-4 with a 3.39 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings.
Enright brought some pop to the Spartan lineup in her freshman season, finishing with a team-high eight home runs and 36 RBIs. She ranked second on the team with a .503 slugging percentage. Enright scored 28 runs and knocked 45 hits with 13 doubles, which was second-most on the team.
Enright had mixed results on the rubber. She owned a 7-7 record with one save while posting a 6.21 ERA. She would tally 36 strikeouts against 49 walks in 89 innings. Enright was an all-region honorable mention.
Southwestern finished last season 15-41 overall. They will start next season on March 21 against Central Community College-Columbus.
Payton Jellison (Class of 2018, SWCC, Volleyball/Track & Field)
A unanimous first team all-conference selection her senior year along with being selected to the all-district team, Jellison is recently wrapping up her sophomore volleyball season at Southwestern Community College.
Jellison was a multi-sport athlete that saw a lot of success in all of her competitions. As a senior at Seymour, Jellison helped the Warriorettes to a 23-win season, finishing second on the team with 165 kills. She also finished fifth in the conference in aces (72) and blocks (64). She would amass 426 career kills for coach Jennifer Miller during her high school days at Seymour.
Jellison finished her freshman year with 18 kills in 21 matches for SWCC. She has once again been in and out of the lineup as a sophomore, finishing with 31 kills and 11 blocks in 14 matches. Her best match came in a 3-0 win against Graceland, where she would tally seven kills, two digs and one block.
SWCC wrapped up their regular season play last week and now sport a 5-33 record this year.
Jellison is also on SWCC’s track and field team as a thrower. She qualified for the state meet as a senior after taking first in the shot put at the qualifier to earn the automatic bid with a throw of 32-7.75. She would finish in 23rd at the state meet with a throw of 31-7.75.
Jellison will be back for the SWCC women’s team this spring.
Wyatt Monohon (Class of 2019, SWCC, Cross Country/Track & Field)
Monohon was a solid multi-sport athlete over the course of his high school career at Seymour. Now he is running cross country and track for Southwestern.
He was a part of three relay teams for Seymour as a senior and would grab two fourth place finishes at the conference meet. But he has run in a variety of events for the Seymour track team and will give SWCC some versatility.
SWCC wrapped up their cross country season recently which included winning the team title at their home meet. Monohon will join the track team when they get started in the spring.
Riley Jewett (Class of 2019, SWCC, Volleyball)
Jewett was a four-time all-conference selection for the Warriorettes while also being named all-district three times and an all-state selection once. An all-around great athlete is now at Southwestern where she plays volleyball.
In her senior season, Jewett helped lead Seymour to a school-record 29 wins. The Warriorettes would win the Bluegrass Conference while making it to the regional semifinal, where they would fall 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-9) to Holy Trinity, the eventual Class 1A state runner-up.
Jewett led the conference in kills (283) and kills per set (3.18) while sporting a 29.3% kill efficiency. She also finished second in the conference with 89 aces. Jewett also flashed her versatility on defense by finishing second on the team in digs with 149 (1.67 per set) and blocks with 31.
Jewett joined her former Seymour teammate Payton Jellison at SWCC this season. The 5-foot-7 freshman outside hitter finished third on the team with 133 kills (1.25 kills per set) with a 4.8 hitting percentage. She played in all 38 matches for SWCC and also added 173 digs (1.63 per set).
It was a tough season for the Spartans as they wrapped up their regular season last week with a record of 5-33.
Acey Jellison (Class of 2019, Hawkeye, Volleyball/Track & Field)
The Daily Iowegian’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2019 was a two-time first team all-conference selection for the Seymour volleyball team and also made four straight trips to the blue oval for track in the high jump. Not to mention she was a two-time all-state selection for the basketball team. Now Jellison is a dual-sport athlete at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
In her senior season, Jellison helped lead Seymour to a school-record 29 wins. The Warriorettes would win the Bluegrass Conference while making it to the regional semifinal, where they would fall 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-9) to Holy Trinity, the eventual Class 1A state runner-up.
That same year, Jellison ended up third in the Bluegrass Conference with 262 kills, good for 2.94 per set. Her kill efficiency of 31.2% was second best in the conference among hitters. She was also third in the conference in blocks with 76 (0.85 per set).
Jellison, a 5-foot-10 freshman middle hitter, saw limited time on the court as a freshman, appearing in 12 matches where she finished with four kills, seven digs and 11 blocks on the season.
The RedTails wrapped up their regular season last week with a 15-23 record.
Jellison will also prepare for the track season where she was a four-time state qualifier in the high jump, finishing in eighth as a junior. She also qualified in the 800 meter as a junior.
Hawkeye’s season starts on December 14 at the Holiday Preview at Central.
Katie George (Class of 2019, Grand View, Basketball)
George was a two-time second team all-conference selection for the Warriorettes. The Seymour forward has now taken her talents to Grand View.
George helped the Seymour girls basketball team to a combined 43-2 record in her final two years with the team with both of those losses coming in the regional finals.
In her senior year she averaged 7.2 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the floor with 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She made four of her eight three-point attempts and also shot 70% from the free-throw line.
The 5-foot-10 freshman forward will likely be on the junior varsity team this year as she gets adjusted to college basketball with season getting underway in November.
Grand View finished with a 12-19 record last year, losing in the first round of their conference tournament.
Nadia Howell (Class of 2019, Iowa Wesleyan, Softball)
Howell was a three-time all-conference honorable mention as the Seymour shortstop now joins fellow area athletes Addison Westercamp (Moulton-Udell) and Emma McDanel (Moravia) on Iowa Wesleyan’s softball team.
As a senior, Howell would hit .263 with 18 RBIs and 10 steals while tying for the team lead in walks with 13. Over her five-year varsity career, Howell started all 137 games and would own a career batting average of .279 with three home runs and 85 RBIs.
She would bat over .300 as an eighth grader and junior with her career-best batting average (.328) coming as an eighth grader and her career-best RBIs (24) came as a junior.
Howell heads to Iowa Wesleyan, who finished 26-11 a year ago, as she will hope to find a role as a freshman with the Tigers starting up their season in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on March 8.
Did I miss someone? Please let me know by emailing me at cpeters@dailyiowegian.com.