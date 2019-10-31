In this series we look at former Iowegian athletes continuing to carry the torch for their schools in college. We first look at Moulton-Udell. As it currently stands, former multi-sport athlete Addison Westercamp is the only Moulton-Udell grad continuing her athletic career in the college ranks.
Addison Westercamp (Class of 2017, Iowa Wesleyan, Softball)
Westercamp was a two-time all-state honorable mention for Moulton-Udell while being selected as a first team all-Bluegrass Conference infielder those two seasons.
Westercamp hit .364 as a senior while leading Moulton-Udell in home runs (three), runs (18) and walks (11). Her best season came as a junior when she hit .448 while leading the Lady Eagles in hits (26), doubles (10), home runs (three) and RBIs (20). She was a five-year starter at Moulton-Udell and led the team in batting average in three of those five seasons.
Westercamp originally committed to Southwestern Community College to continue her softball career. Unfortunately for her and the rest of the Spartan softball program, they wouldn’t compete during the spring 2018 season after Todd Lorensen, SWCC’s athletic director, announced that due to a decline in team numbers (only 11 girls were on the team at the time), it was in the best interest of the student-athletes to cancel the season.
Although SWCC said the canceling of the season should help preserve the eligibility of those players, Westercamp elected to transfer to Iowa Wesleyan where she is listed as a junior for the following season.
Westercamp would help the Tigers to a 26-11 record last season with Iowa Wesleyan getting eliminated in the second round of their conference tournament.
The 5-foot-7 junior infielder would play in 16 games including eight starts in her first year with the team. She would sport a .217 batting average with one double and three RBIs on the season. Westercamp is a physical education major.
Westercamp now enters her senior year of softball with Iowa Wesleyan starting up their season in March.
