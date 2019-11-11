In this series we look at former Iowegianland athletes continuing to carry the torch for their schools in college, we now look at Centerville. There are nine former Centerville athletes in the college ranks.
Brad Irwin (Class of 2015, App State, Wrestling)
A Cinderella state champion his senior year with the Big Reds, Irwin has jumped around the college ranks and now finds himself in another senior season, this time at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.
Irwin had two prior state tournament appearances before his senior year, he didn’t place in either of those years while only winning one match. Then came his final season for Centerville. Irwin once again qualified for the state tournament, but this time he was on a mission.
Irwin worked his way to the title match where he would face an opponent with zero losses on the season. That didn’t discourage Irwin as a 4-1 decision would clinch him the Class 2A 132-pound title. Irwin finished that year with a 51-7 record.
Irwin started his college career at North Iowa Area Community College where he would amass a 9-11 record with three falls and a technical fall at 149 pounds. He would then transfer to Central Missouri for his sophomore campaign. He would post a 14-8 record at 141 pounds with four pins and four major decisions.
Irwin would once again transfer, this time finding himself in Boone, North Carolina. He would see limited time on the mat finishing 8-6 in his junior year at App State grabbing a fourth place finish at the Hokie Open and a sixth place finish at the Keystone Classic.
Irwin redshirted last year but still did some wrestling unattached. He would go 8-6 with a title at the Newberry Open after going 4-0.
He is one of five seniors on App State this season as he will hope to be a regular in the lineup when they start their season.
Hannah Sales (Class of 2016, William Penn, Soccer)
She was a three-year starter and letter winner for Redettes going through some tough seasons, now she trying to help William Penn University get over the hump.
Centerville’s record with Sales on the team was 9-33, but that didn’t mean the defender didn’t have a positive impact. The three years prior to Sales, the Redettes gave up an average of 5.2 goals per game. Her three years on the soccer team’s back line, Sales’ teams lowered that to 3.1 goals per game.
Sales saw her first collegiate game action last season a junior where she appeared in a pair of wins for the Statesmen.
As a senior, she made just one appearance for William Penn, playing 25 minutes as a substitute in a 2-1 win over St. Ambrose.
Sales saw her college career come to an end as William Penn ended the season with a 6-12 record.
Hunter Maddy (Class of 2017, Central, Football)
Maddy was an all-district performer for the Centerville football team. He is now working his way into the rotation for the Central College football squad.
The Mystic native really came on during his junior and senior seasons with the Big Reds. He finished third on the team in tackles with 63.5 as a junior. Maddy would then follow that up by leading the team in tackles (71.5), interceptions (3) and fumble recoveries (3) as a senior.
Maddy is now a defensive end for the Dutch. He appeared in two games as a freshman recording two total tackles.
He saw his role increased this year as a sophomore playing in all 10 of Central’s games, finishing with 19 tackles on the season with 1.5 sacks. His best game came early in the season against DePauw. Maddy finished with five tackles and 0.5 sack in a 16-10 Dutch win.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior is now the starting outside linebacker for the Dutch this season. Maddy has amassed 40 tackles on the season to go along with one interception. He also leads Central with 3.5 sacks.
Central is 8-1 this season with their next game coming up on Saturday against Coe.
Brett Kauzlarich (Class of 2017, Simpson, Baseball)
As a senior, Kauzlarich helped Centerville return to the state tournament in Des Moines for the first time since 2008. In his final two starts as a pitcher with the Big Reds, Kauzlarich combined to pitch 15 innings giving up two runs (one earned) on nine hits with two walks and 15 strikeouts. Those two starts came in the substate final and state quarterfinal, both were Centerville wins.
He also held his own at the plate that season with a .311 batting average and 23 RBIs. Kauzlarich would finish third on the team with nine doubles and tie for first on the team with 22 walks.
Kauzlarich spent his first year after high school at Indian Hills where it was an up and down year for him. He would finish with a 3-1 record after mostly coming out of the bullpen with a 6.75 ERA and 21 strikeouts against 12 walks in 30 2/3 innings.
Kauzlarich would then transfer to Simpson, where he would start four games and come out of the bullpen for 12 other appearances as a sophomore. He would own a 2-5 record with two saves to go along with a 4.17 ERA, which was second best on the team. He would punch out 30 while walking 16 in 45 1/3 innings.
Now entering his junior year, Kauzlarich will hope to help Simpson improve their 13-23 record from a year ago. They begin their season in March.
Lexi Riggall (Class of 2017, Cumberland, Softball)
Riggall was a two-time second team all-state selection with Centerville. Her transition to the college game has been seamless the last two years at Ellsworth Community College as she now will try to continue that success at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.
While playing third base with the Redettes, Riggall broke the school record for career doubles while leading the team in that category her final three seasons. A five-year starter, Riggall also led the team in her final three seasons in home runs and RBIs. She also hit over .400 in those seasons.
Those skills quickly adapted to the college game as Riggall would be a second team all-region player her freshman year. She would own a .350 batting average with two home runs and 20 RBIs.
Oddly enough, despite not throwing a single pitch in her five-year Redette career, Riggall had to step up as the Panthers’ number two pitcher last year on a short-handed staff. She would understandably struggle with a 2-8 record and a 12.07 ERA with 22 strikeouts against 88 walks in 58 innings.
Riggall continued her offensive success as a sophomore, batting .323 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 39 RBIs. Unfortunately, that didn’t lead to more wins as Ellsworth finished with a 18-39 record.
Riggall has now made the move to Cumberland for her junior season as she will try to help the Phoenix improve on their 26-22 record from last year. They begin their season in February.
Daniel Hargrave (Class of 2018, IHCC, Baseball)
A second team all-state selection his senior year, Hargrave helped lead the Big Reds to their first state baseball title since 2008. Hargrave stayed close to home as he continues his baseball career at Indian Hills Community College.
Hargrave, a four-year starter, was the ace of the Big Reds’ pitching staff his senior year and was also a key leader in their state tournament run. Hargrave owned a 10-1 record with a 1.79 ERA while recording team bests in strikeouts (76) and innings (66 2/3). He held his own in the middle of the Centerville order batting .400 with a team-high 11 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 37 RBIs.
Hargrave had a big state tournament, getting wins on the mound in the quarterfinals and the finals. Between the two games, he would pitch 13 innings while finishing with 11 strikeouts. He would go 7-for-10 (.700) at the plate with five singles, two doubles and five RBIs.
In his freshman season at Indian Hills, Hargrave would pitch sparingly out of the bullpen for the Falcons. He would have nine appearances on the season, including two starts and would finish 1-1 with a 5.54 ERA and 14 strikeouts against eight walks in 13 innings.
Indian Hills finished last year 25-26. Hargrave is back for his sophomore season with the Falcons and will a part of their pitching staff again when they open their season on Feb. 21 at Seward County.
Abby Sweet (Class of 2018, IHCC, Softball)
Sweet was a three-time all-conference selection and a third-team all-state selection her junior year. The catcher is now set to enter her sophomore season at Indian Hills Community College.
Sweet was a five-year letter winner and a four-year starter at catcher for Nic Belloma’s Redettes. As a junior, Sweet batted .400 with two home runs and 33 RBIs. She was the only senior on the team during her final season at Centerville and she would hit .453 with three home runs and 35 RBIs.
Sweet was battered with injuries and some struggles during her freshman season with Indian Hills. She would play in 36 games, mostly as a DH, finishing with a .173 batting average with two home runs and 12 RBIs.
First year head coach Lindsay Diehl, who coached against Sweet at Clarke prior to being hired by Indian Hills, led the Warriors to a huge season, finishing 42-18 while making it to the NJCAA DI Softball Championship Tournament.
With Indian Hills graduating their starting catcher from a year ago, Sweet will be one of three catchers on the roster fighting for the starting spot this season when the Warriors throw their first pitch on Jan. 31 at the Chipola Tournament in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Emily Lewis (Class of 2019, Graceland, Cross Country)
Lewis was a two-time state qualifier in the 800 for the Centerville track team and was a one-time state qualifier for the cross country team.
She was a four-time all-conference runner during her time at Centerville, including a runner-up finish during her freshman year where she went on to finish 69th at state.
Lewis is just about to wrap up her freshman campaign for Graceland. Her best finish came at Graceland’s own Yellowjacket Open, where she would place 13th overall while helping the women to a team title.
Lewis and Graceland finished their season last week finishing fifth as team in the Heart of America Conference Meet.
Kaleb Cochran (Class of 2019, Southeastern, Golf)
Cochran was an individual state qualifier his sophomore year after shooting a 74, which was good enough for second place at the district tournament. That year he had an 18-hole average of 78.63 and shot a career-low 73.
He would then be Centerville’s low scorer his next two years with an 18-hole average of 82 as a junior and 77.5 this past season as a senior. Cochran also helped Centerville to a pair of South Central Conference titles in his four-year tenure.
Centerville made it districts but once again fell short of state his senior year. That didn’t stop Cochran from finishing that year at a state event for third straight year as he competed in the State Co-ed Golf Tournament with Elizabeth Meng. The two would finish in a tie for 14th with an 85, just three shots off a medal for 10th place.
Cochran rolled right into his freshman season for Southeastern. After wrapping up his senior season for the Centerville golf team in the spring, Cochran helped the the Big Red baseball team return to the state tournament in late July.
By late August, Cochran was back on the links for Southeastern as they wrapped up their season in October.
