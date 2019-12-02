It will be an experienced but smaller group of Warriors taking the floor this year as they make their return to their home gym after playing home games in Centerville the last two years.
Seymour returns five seniors this year in Prestyn Lawson, Noah Wells, Jaxxon Jellison, Angler Parham and Lucas Mitchell. The Warriors also welcome back sophomores Kayden Snowden and Mason Sulser.
Wells was a second team all-conference selection a year ago, averaging 11.4 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the floor and 37.1% from three. He also led the team in assists (5.3 per game), steals (two per game) and rebounds (5.9 per game).
Once again joining him in the backcourt will be Lawson. The 5-foot-8 senior guard averaged 12.4 points per game on 46.9% shooting while also shooting a sizzling 44.6% from beyond the arc. Lawson also finished second on the team behind Wells in assists (three per game) and rebounds (4.5 per game).
Those two were heavily relied upon last season and they will likely be the go-to guys again. Mitchell is a guy that can take some of the load off of Wells and Lawson.
After missing a majority of last year due to injury, the 6-foot-3 post will try to return to similar form he had as a sophomore. That year he 5.1 points per game on 48% shooting while leading the team in blocks and rebounds (7.3 per game).
Seymour was a streaky team that started out 3-0, then lost 10 of their next 11 games before going 3-2 to end the season. Offensively they were pretty solid, they averaged 48.5 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 38.2% from three.
The key this year for the Warriors will be locking in defensively and on the glass. Last season they gave an average of almost 70 points in their losses while holding their opponents to an average of 38.6 points in their wins. They also averaged just 22.8 rebounds per game, which was second worst in the Bluegrass Conference. The return of Mitchell should help them in both of those areas.
Seymour’s backcourt should be fun to watch again this season but with only seven boys out for the team this season, staying fresh and healthy will also be a key as the Warriors look to build off of last year’s record of 7-12.