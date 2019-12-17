MOULTON — The Eagles hung around all game and tried to pull it out at the end but Wayne would hold on for the 46-41 win over Moulton-Udell on Monday night.
The pace was at a snail-like speed at the start of the game with both teams taking their time on offense. The score was 2-1 with 2:27 left in the opening quarter of play.
The pace sped up in the second quarter, which favored Wayne as they were able to pull ahead 17-8 midway through the quarter. Wyatt Stansberry, who would end up having a big night for Moulton-Udell, was relentlessly attacking the rim all night and would get to the free throw line frequently with nine of his 11 first half points coming at the line.
With a 25-19 lead at the half, Wayne continued to hold off a stingy Eagle squad that wouldn’t go away. Moulton-Udell quickly pulled within five early in the fourth quarter after a perfectly executed out-of-bounds play found Garrett Pace wide open for a layup.
The two teams stayed close with Derick Hill missing a potential tying three with under a minute to go forcing Moulton-Udell to foul and make Wayne shoot free throws.
Logan Berndt would go 1-for-2 at the free throw to put Wayne ahead 44-40 with 23 seconds left. Wyatt Stansberry then got fouled, sending him to the free throw line with a chance to make it a one score game. He would split his free throws, making it a three-point game with the Falcons going back to the line.
Berndt would split his free throws again to make it a two-possession game with 12 seconds left. Stansberry would quickly come down the floor and would throw up a runner in the paint that would rattle off the rim and give the Falcons the win.
Stansberry ended with a game-high 20 points for Moulton-Udell with Hill adding nine points.
Moulton-Udell (2-5) is back at home to face Murray (3-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.