SEYMOUR — Basketball returned to Seymour for the first time in over two years after a tornado significantly damaged their gym back in 2017. The Warriors were able to give the home crowd a 50-41 win over Moulton-Udell in their first true home game since the tornado.
The opening quarter saw some good back and forth action with both sides playing hard. Seymour was able to get out in transition and use their speedy guards to get some good looks and put the Warriors ahead 12-10 after the first quarter.
Seymour’s half-court defense began to cause problems for Moulton-Udell in the second quarter but it still remained a close game with the Warriors holding a 23-17 halftime advantage.
The scoring ramped up in the third quarter with both teams exchanging buckets. Moulton-Udell was able to cut the deficit to five before Brody Tuttle answered with back-to-back in-rhythm threes from the wing to increase Seymour’s lead to 35-26 midway through the third.
Moulton-Udell would once again try to make a run to stay in the game and would trail by six at the end of the third. Six would be a number the Eagles couldn’t get past as every time they pulled within six, Seymour game up big with an answer.
Seymour’s dynamic duo of Noah Wells and Prestyn Lawson would close out the win for the Warriors. Whether it was driving to the hoop and making some tough layups, setting up teammates or making late-game free throws, both proved up to the task in the fourth quarter.
Lawson closed with nine of his game-high 15 points coming in the fourth quarter. Wells added 12 points on the night with Tuttle also finishing in double figures with 11 points.
Clayton Morlan and Trent Rockwood each had 10 points for Moulton-Udell while Wyatt Stansberry finished with nine points and Derick Hill added eight points.
Seymour (1-0) hits the road to face Orient-Macksburg (0-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. while Moulton-Udell (0-1) will return home to play Diagonal (0-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.