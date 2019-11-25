After historic seasons the past two years where Seymour didn’t lose a single regular season game before falling one win away from a trip to state, Paul Hinners enters his 19th season with the Warriorettes facing a lot of turnover.
Seymour loses 85.7% of their scoring from last year which included all five starters (two all-state selections) and six of their top seven players in the rotation. There are a lot of new girls that will try to fill that void and step into key roles.
The Warriorettes do return six letter winners led by senior guard Thayda Houser, who is the lone returnee from last year’s rotation. She was always the first off the bench and would average six points per game on 48.2% shooting. Houser also contributed on both ends of the floor, averaging 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 4.4 rebounds (third best on the team) per game.
Joining Houser as returnees are seniors Kaitlyn Couchman and Harley Trimble along with juniors Paige Hackathorn, Gracie Hinners and Maddison Enright. All five saw time off the bench last year, mostly in blowouts. Couchman and Hinners are likely to step into the starting lineup at post and guard, respectively.
Seymour brings in a good group of newcomers in seniors Erin Hackathorn and Paige Heesch along with junior McKinley McClure and sophomores Maddison Keller, Kolbi Keller and Ori Trimble.
With a healthy number of girls out for the team this year, competition and depth should be a strength for Seymour this year. They have a good number of girls at each position can bring something unique to the team that should allow them to mix and match their lineups.
Seymour still loses a ton of talent and a lot of quickness that made things easy for them on both ends of the floor. They do still have good size will help them continue to do what they want to do as far as defensive pressure.
It’s a brand new team for Seymour with a lot of question marks on how they will step into bigger roles this year, but it is a squad that should get better as the year progresses and they get used to playing with each other more.
Lamoni, who finished right behind Seymour in the conference, figure to be the favorites this year but coach Hinners and his Warriorettes aren’t planning on giving up their throne lightly.