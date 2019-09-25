SEYMOUR — For Seymour, it was a tale of two halves in every set as they would drop a Bluegrass Conference Matchup 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-17) to Lamoni on Tuesday in front of a good crowd.
Lamoni jumped out to a 10-5 advantage in the first set as Seymour was still trying to find their groove. Lamoni had several errors to help Seymour go on a 7-1 run to take a 12-11 lead.
But like all three sets in the match, Lamoni would take over for the second half of the set, going on a 14-6 run to close out the opening set.
The second set was mostly back and forth for the first half with Seymour using a small run to cut their deficit to 14-12.
There were a lot of net battles during the last handful of points in the second set. Lamoni won most of those net battles save Seymour’s Dylan Murphy getting a nice tip against Lamoni’s front line. The Warriorettes couldn’t string together enough points and they would drop the second set 25-19.
The third set was back and forth like the second set with McKinely McClure, who would finish with six kills, putting together a nice sequence with a big block and kill to put Seymour ahead 12-11.
But Lamoni had a quick answer with a kill and two straight aces to take a 14-12 lead and force a Warriorette timeout.
The set would start to avalanche against Seymour as a couple of poor passes and miscommunication saw Lamoni finish the set on a 14-5 run to earn the sweep.
Seymour (5-8) hit the road on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to face Southeast Warren (10-6) and Grand View Christian (9-10) in a triangular.