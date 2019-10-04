MOULTON — The mood was pretty light-hearted going into this Bluegrass Conference matchup. It was Parent’s Night for Moulton-Udell, members of both teams broke out and danced along to “Cotten Eye Joe” during pregame warmups and the Seymour bench was giving outside hitter Harley Trimble a hard time for playing through what appeared to be a frog in her throat.
Despite all that, the Warriorettes were able to come away with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-11) sweep of the Lady Eagles.
The home side would jump out to an early lead as Moulton-Udell was able to go up 7-2 early in the first set. Seymour would respond with a big run of their own, with a 6-0 run helping them take a 12-10 lead.
After a slow start on offense, McKinley McClure and Thayda Houser would get things going for the Warriorettes as they would help close out the first set for Seymour.
McClure had one of her best matches of the season, leading the team with 11 kills, two blocks, one assist, one dig and one ace. Houser added seven kills, one dig, one block and two aces.
The second set started back and forth before Seymour would use a huge run behind Paige Hackathorn’s serving to go ahead 21-13. Hackathorn was a perfect 10-for-10 serving on the night with six aces. Seymour was great on the serve all night, going 59-for-62 with 16 aces.
Seymour took the second set 25-16 and would head to the third set looking for a sweep.
The Warriorettes continued to roll offensively and at the net as Moulton-Udell started to struggle against the serve and with their passing. Seymour would eventually cruise to a 25-11 win in the third set to earn the sweep.
It was senior night for Moulton-Udell’s two seniors in Chelsey Boettcher and Brason Bulechek. Boettcher finished with a team-high three kills and five digs while Bulechek had one kill, one assist, two digs and one ace.
Seymour (7-11) continue their road trip, going to Centerville (7-7) on Thursday around 7 p.m. while Moulton-Udell (2-13) will go to Melcher-Dallas (9-4) on Thursday 6:30 p.m.