SEYMOUR — A busy final week of the volleyball regular season for Seymour ended with three wins on Saturday to win the title of their own tournament. They would defeat Mormon Trail 2-1 (17-21, 21-8, 15-8) to start the morning before getting a 2-0 (21-15, 21-14) victory over Diagonal and finishing with a 2-0 (25-5, 25-12) win over Moulton-Udell.
A symptom of a 9 a.m. start, Seymour was a little slow to get going in their opening match against Mormon Trail. The Warriorettes had too many unforced errors and would drop the first set 21-16.
After that little wake up call, Seymour was mostly in control the rest of the day.
The Warriorettes started the second set on an 11-3 run with a little help of four straight aces by Kolbi Keller, who finished with seven aces in three matches on the day. They would cruise to take the set 21-8 and force a decisive third set.
With the set tied at five, Seymour would go on a 4-0 run to take control and eventually win the final set 15-8. Erin Hackathorn had a team-high six kills to go with one dig and one ace.
Seymour’s next match would come against Diagonal. The Warriorettes found themselves trailing early again before a 7-0 run would put them ahead 9-8. They continued that momentum to take the first set 21-15 and the second set 21-14.
Thayda Houser and Dylan Murphy both had three kills for Seymour while Harley Trimble had a good all around match with two kills, two assists, three digs, one block and one ace.
The final match of the day was between Seymour and Moulton-Udell.
The Lady Eagles fell in their previous two matches on the day. They lost 2-0 (21-12, 21-17) to Diagonal in a match where they had trouble with their serve receive. Moulton-Udell used a 7-0 run late in the second set to pull within three before eventually dropping the set and the match.
Diagonal had 11 aces in the match while Moulton-Udell had nine aces of their own led by Chelsey Boettcher, who had five aces to go along with two blocks and three digs.
Moulton-Udell then dropped a 2-0 (21-13, 21-13) match to Mormon Trail setting up their final match of the day against Seymour.
It was all Warriorettes as a 2-0 (25-5, 25-12) win over the Lady Eagles gave them a perfect 3-0 record on the day and the medals for taking first place.
Houser had a team-high eight kills while McKinley McClure added seven kills. Seymour had 12 aces while going 37-for-38 on their serves.
Freshman Lexi Smith three aces for Moulton-Udell along with two digs.
Seymour (14-16) now prepares for their regional first round matchup at Moravia (10-13) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. while Moulton-Udell (2-18) will travel to Corydon to face Wayne (8-17) in the first round of regionals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.