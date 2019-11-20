CORYDON — Through all the open gyms and first weeks of practice, it’s finally nice to get up and down the court against different competition.
Seymour and Centerville were able to do that on Tuesday at the Wayne Jamboree, an annual exhibition event where teams play against one another in a pair of eight minute quarters. This year it was Seymour taking on Southeast Warren and Centerville battling Mormon Trail.
The Warriorettes played first as they got a first look at their brand new squad that lost six of their top seven players from last season’s historically good team. Thayda Houser was the lone regular returnee for Seymour and she played aggressively from the start.
The senior point guard drove hard to the rim early and often, getting to the free-throw line for some easy points on her way to a team-high 11 points. Both teams were shaking off the rust as there were a handful of fouls, turnovers and missed shots.
But it was also a good chance for the girls to get some live action and work on their chemistry on offense and defensive sets as the two teams played close throughout the two quarters of play.
Following the Seymour game, Centerville took to the floor for the first time and impressed by outscoring Mormon Trail 35-11.
It started with the Redettes’ defense, where they had a lot of success in their 1-3-1 half-court trapping zone. Their length and anticipation helped them to 16 steals in 16 minutes of play, leading to a lot of good opportunities in transition.
Offensively, with several good ball handlers, shooters and post players, they were able to run their dribble-drive motion offense effectively. Their guards were able to draw contact and get to the free-throw line where they struggled a little bit, making just 5-of-14. When they decided to drive and kick, they got a lot of open looks from three where they finished 4-of-12. Then when they had a mismatch down low or had good positioning, their posts made the most of it as the team shot 43% from the floor.
“I thought we played very aggressive on the defensive end of the floor tonight which has been a point of emphasis for us to start the season,” Centerville head coach Nic Belloma said. “I also like how unselfish we played on the offensive end of the floor. Our shooting can still improve, especially at the free-throw line, but that will come with time,”
Taylor Shinn led Centerville with nine points on three threes. Mickey Stephens looked good at both ends of the floor, ending with eights points and a team-high five steals. The rest of the starters also looked good with Claire Mathews adding six points, one assist, one steal and one block while Caitlyn Krull and Jayleigh Swarts chipped in four and two points, respectively.
The Centerville bench also had some good runs in the exhibition. Rachel George, Claire George, Allison Casteel and Abby Drew all had good moments off the bench for the Redettes.
“I was impressed with our kids that came off the bench, I didn’t feel like we had much of a drop off from our starters to our bench players, which makes me feel really good about our depth,” Belloma said.
Centerville tips off their season at home on Friday at 7 p.m. against Fort Madison. Seymour will start their season at home against Moulton-Udell on Tuesday at 6 p.m.