SEYMOUR — A lost art in the basketball world these days is the mid-range jumper. Seymour utilized it well against the zone on their way to a 60-38 win against Murray.
It was a two-girl battle early on with both teams locked at eight with two minutes left in the first quarter. Natalee Watters had all eight points for Seymour while Bailey Frederick had six points for Murray.
Seymour would start to make their move in the second quarter. They ramped up their full-court pressure, which caused some problems for Murray as they would turn it over. Offensively, Seymour was moving the ball around Murray’s zone well and was able to get themselves a lot of open mid-range looks, which they took advantage of and knocked down.
The Warriorettes’ lead was eight at the half with Murray crashing the offensive glass hard to stay within reach.
An 8-2 Seymour run out of the break increased Seymour’s lead to 36-22 and would force a Murray timeout. The Warriorettes remained opportunistic of Murray’s mistakes on both ends and when the Mustangs got it back within six, Seymour was able to answer and pull away for good.
Seymour outscored Murray 19-7 in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice and give the Warriorettes their third win of the season.
Natalee Watters put together another strong performance for Seymour, finishing with a game-high 21 points. Thayda Houser was also solid with 15 points while Kaitlyn Couchman also scored in double figures with 12 points.
Seymour (3-2) hits the road to face Moulton-Udell (4-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.