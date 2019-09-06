SEYMOUR — Almost two and a half years to the date an EF2 tornado hit the town of Seymour, causing significant damage to the town and the high school. On Thursday, the Warriorettes made their triumphant return to their home gym after having to play “home” matches in Centerville the past two years while they rebuilt their gym.
Seymour did not disappoint in their first home match as they swept Mormon Trail 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-14).
Spectators filed into the new gym in Seymour, egger to see their Warriorettes back at their true home. A couple of young fans held a sign that read “home sweet home” as the National Anthem was even a little special.
With the flag not being hung up yet, a couple of Seymour players unfolded and held the American flag while the anthem was sung. Then it was time for volleyball to officially return to Seymour.
It was a perfect start for the Warriorettes as they opened up by winning the first five points. Mormon Trail would battle back to tie with Seymour at 11.
After a timeout, Seymour dominated the remainder of the first set, using a 14-2 run to take the set 25-13. The Warriorettes had everything going from blocks to kills to aces.
Seymour was well in control of the second set, taking it 25-12. Of Mormon Trial’s 12 points, six came from Warriorette errors. Harley Trimble did well to close out the set with a couple of aces.
The third set was back and forth early on but a 5-0 run would put ahead Seymour for good as Thayda Houser and Erin Hackathorn finished a strong match for the Warriorettes, who took the final set 25-14 to sweep the match.
Hackathorn, who had played a mostly defensive role the past couple of years, showed off her offensive chops well, tallying seven kills along with three digs and three aces.
Seymour (2-3) travels to Bussey to face Twin Cedars (0-2) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
*Seymour stats were not available at time of print