MOULTON — Despite losing six of their top seven scorers from last year’s title-winning team, coach Paul Hinners and his Seymour Warriorettes worked their way back to the Bluegrass Conference Tournament finals looking for their third straight championship.
It started on Friday in the semifinals against Orient-Macksburg. Both teams struggle to put the ball in the hoop in the opening quarter with Seymour leading 4-3 after eight minutes of play.
The scoring picked up from there as Seymour did a nice job attacking the high post against Orient-Macksburg’s zone as the Warriorettes trailed 17-16 at the half.
The lid was back on the basket for Seymour in the third quarter as they entered the danger zone, trading by 10 entering the fourth quarter.
Seymour would nearly double their score in the fourth quarter alone as they ramped up their pressure on defense with Orient-Macksburg looking to kill time. The Warriorettes would roar back into the game behind a 14-5 fun to start the fourth.
The Bulldogs looked like they had an answer before Natalee Watters’ clutch three would get Seymour back to within three with a minute and a half to go. Seymour, who takes the third-least amount of threes in the state, also got three-point baskets from Maddison Keller and Paige Hackathorn in the fourth.
It looked the Bulldogs might get the last shot of the game but the quick hands of Thayda Houser would force a steal. She would quickly turn and with a diving heave throw it ahead to Watters. As Houser crashed to the floor, Watters received the pass and scored the go-ahead layup plus a foul to put Seymour ahead with 5.8 seconds left.
The Warriorettes took a charge on the other end and secured their spot in the finals with a 49-45 victory. Houser finished with 18 points for Seymour while Watters added 14 points.
The finals would feature a rematch of last year’s finals between Seymour and Lamoni.
Seymour got out to a great start on the defensive end against Lamoni, not allowing a Demon basket over the first five minutes of the game. They were playing without fouling but also had both of their guards making tough shots on the other end as Houser and Watters combined 14 of the Warriorettes 15 first-quarter points.
Both teams made some difficult, contested shots in the second quarter as Lamoni pulled out to a 32-30 advantage at the half.
One of the key turning points in the game happened just a minute into the second half as Houser would go down in pain with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Without Houser, Lamoni would rattle off an 8-0 run to take a 10-point lead midway through the third. After getting taped and testing it out, Houser returned to the game and helped Seymour push back within nine going into the fourth.
The game continued to be physical down the stretch with both teams leaving it out on the floor in a mentally and physically draining championship game. Seymour cut the deficit to five with 6:24 to go but would miss some key chances to cut it further, allowing Lamoni to end the game on a 16-8 run.
Lamoni was led by sophomore Abby Martin’s 24 points while Watters had 17 points for Seymour. Houser was held to one point in the second half after her injury but would finish the game with 13 points.
Seymour (10-6) will now prepare for their rivals as Moravia (5-11) comes to town on Tuesday at 6 p.m.