After playing home games on the road the last two years as Seymour rebuilt their gym after it was significantly damaged from a tornado, Jennifer Miller’s Warriorettes return home this year but will face a massive turnover after winning a school-record 29 games last season.
The challenge will be replacing four impactful senior starters in Acey Jellison, Riley Jewett, Hannah Hinners and Katie George.
Those four combined for 656 kills or 89.7% of the team’s kills from last year. It will be interesting to see how Seymour replaces that production moving forward.
“We lost a lot of height last year, so it will be more challenging for us around the net. We also lost a lot of experience, so gelling as a team is going to be a priority because we've moved people around quite a bit,” Seymour head coach Jennifer Miller said.
Returning for the Warriorettes are seniors Erin Hackathorn, Thayda Houser and Harley Trimble along with sophomore Dylan Murphy.
Erin Hackathorn has seen a lot of time at libero for Seymour and has done well there. She is also a reliable server, picking up 33 aces last year with a 90.6% serve efficiency. She provides great versatility for the Warriorettes as she can theoretically step into any role for them.
Houser was a unanimous first-team all-conference setter last season, leading the conference with 578 assists. She will have to adjust to a new group of hitters this year but she can also impact the match in other spots. Houser had 42 aces a year ago, most among returnees, but will need to improve her serve efficiency after it sat at 86.5%. She also can be a big help on defense, where she had 79 digs and 15 blocks a year ago.
Trimble and Murphy only saw a combined six sets last year but will have a chance to see their playing time increased.
“We should be pretty strong servers again and our passing is looking better all the time. We need more work on communication and blocking,” Miller said.
Seymour will welcome junior McKinley McClure, who comes over from Centerville, along with junior Paige Hackathorn and freshman Zoe Joiner.
McClure will give the Warriorettes some experience on the front line where she had 15 kills and five blocks in 29 sets last year with Centerville.
The defending conference champs expect Lamoni, Moravia and Melcher-Dallas to be tough this year as Seymour will also face some difficult non-conference opponents in Centerville, Grandview Christian, Albia and Southeast Warren.
“I think we could be right in the running though depending on how much we improve as a team and play well together,” Miller said.