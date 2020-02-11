MORAVIA — It was a tough opponent for the Lady Mohawks to go up against as an active press team in Southeast Warren was able to run away with a 55-28 victory over Moravia on Monday night.
Moravia handled the Warhawks’ pressure pretty well in the early going with Southeast Warren leading 11-7 after the first quarter.
An 8-2 run by Southeast Warren to start the second quarter started a tough trend for Moravia as turnovers plagued them throughout the rest of the game. By the end, the Warhawks would tally 28 steals on the night.
Southeast Warren was led by Josie Hartman, the sophomore finished with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go along with four rebounds, three assists and eight steals.
The Lady Mohawks saw some success in the half-court but they had trouble getting there at times. Kim Chandanais scored a team-high 11 points with one rebound. Isabel Hanes added six points and five rebounds while Ronnie Cormeny chipped in seven rebounds, three assists and seven steals.
“It was not a good matchup for us and we were without one of our primary ball handlers. Every once in a while there is going to be one of those nights and that was one of those nights. We will put it behind us and move forward,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said.
Moravia (7-13) wrap up the regular season on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Melcher-Dallas (9-10).