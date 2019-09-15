The game was scoreless for the first 10 minutes, then some quick scores put Southeast Warren ahead of the Moravia Mohawks. That lead would hold and expand, with Moravia on the losing end 47-8.
The teams traded possession until 2:54 remaining in the first quarter, when Southeast Warren's Cade Nelson ran it in from six yards out. A successful PAT kick put Southeast Warren ahead 7-0.
On onside kick put the ball back in the Southeast Warren Warhawks' hands. They'd score quickly — 23 seconds later — with a 41-yard touchdown pass. The Warhawks would end the quarter ahead 14-0.
Scoring continued for Southeast Warren in the second quarter. An 11-yard pass with 7:50 remaining in the half would send them ahead 21-0.
Then with 10 seconds left in the half, a hook and ladder play from quarterback Tanner Dierking to Bryce Hall to Cade Nelson went 50 yards for a touchdown. The kick was no good, but Southeast Warren went up 27-0 at the break.
The Mohawks would break their silence in the second half, but would fall to Southeast Warren 47-8.
Moravia's stats weren't available before press time. The Mohawks fall to 1-2 on the season ahead of their week four trip to Murray (0-3).