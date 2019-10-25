Who: Seymour (15-16) vs Wayne (9-17)
What: Class 1A - Region - Quarterfinal
Where: Centerville
When: Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Seymour and Wayne met earlier this month at the Wayne Tournament. The Warriorettes came away with a 2-0 (21-8, 21-12) victory. Thayda Houser had five kills for Seymour while Erin Hackathorn had four kills, nine digs and three aces.
One key player for Seymour
Junior setter Paige Hackathorn had good match against Moravia along with the rest of her teammates. She had 21 assists, nine digs and a pair of aces. If Seymour can get that kind of consistent production from Hackathorn again, then they should be in good shape. The Warriorette backline was excellent against Moravia helping Hackathorn get to her spots and set up her hitters nicely. If she can help out defensively and continue to get her hitters good spots, the Seymour offense could take over this match.
Keys for Seymour
Wayne struggled early in the season but has come on as of late winning five of their last seven. One of those two losses is to Seymour, who is also playing well as of late with seven wins in their last nine matches. Statistically speaking, Wayne struggles in several areas of the game. That being said, they are playing with a lot of confidence right now and will feel like they can win this match. For Seymour, keep that same intensity. It’s not the same as facing Moravia in a win-or-go-home match, but it is still the playoffs and they will once again need to bring that focus and intensity. The Warriorettes were good at all levels and if they keep that going, they will be tough to beat.