Who: Seymour (14-16) vs Moravia (10-13) What: Class 1A – Region 8 – First Round Where: Moravia When: Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
These two have gone the distance in all three thrillers they have played against one another this season. They split a pair of three-set battles at the Albia Tournament early in the season before Seymour would edge out a 3-2 (25-22, 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11) winner at home. Seymour and Moravia also met last year in regionals, where the Warriorettes earned a 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-7) sweep.
One key player for Seymour
Some nights McKinley McClure can be Seymour’s best hitter, other nights she loses a bit of accuracy on her hard hits. She is second on the team with 138 kills this year but has 94 killing errors to drop her kill efficiency to 10%. McClure needs to be more consistently accurate with her hits. In Seymour’s two wins against Moravia, she had six and nine kills, respectively, while in Seymour’s loss she was limited to just two kills. The Warriorettes will hope she proves to be a reliable option in this match against a good blocking front of Moravia.
One key player for Moravia
Speaking of good blocking front, Gracie Hoffman is fourth in the conference with 0.72 blocks per set and leads the team with 44. Hoffman and Bailee Batterson can cause problems at the net defensively for other teams and they will carry a height advantage into this matchup. Hoffman’s blocks and be momentum shifters but can also get into the head of opposing hitters with her presence there. She is second on the team in kills and Moravia would very much like to get her going on offensively as well in this one.
Keys to the match
Who gets the last word? Seymour and Moravia have matched up so well this year and have needed to go to the tiebreaker in all three matches against one another. You can’t out either team until the final point. Both are capable on going on runs and both have a good idea of what to expect out of one another. The battle at the net will be a key for both sides as they look to steal some points there. Which back line will be more consistent in making plays and good passes while limited self-inflicted mistakes? Seymour comes in winning six of their last eight while Moravia enters losing four of their last six. Should be a good one on Tuesday night with a trip to the regional quarterfinals on the line.
