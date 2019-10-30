Who: Seymour (16-16) vs No. 8 Holy Trinity Catholic (26-10)
What: Class 1A – Region 8 – Semifinals
Where: Keosauqua
When: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.
Matchup history
Holy Trinity has swept Seymour 3-0 in each of the past two years to kick Seymour out of the playoffs. Two years ago it was in the regional quarterfinals while last year Holy Trinity Catholic defeated Seymour 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-9). Riley Jewett had four kills, seven digs and two blocks for the Warriorettes as Holy Trinity Catholic was led by Emily Box’s 14 kills and five blocks.
One key player for Seymour
Erin Hackathorn knows what it’s like to battle Holy Trinity Catholic. The senior has been on those Seymour teams that saw their season end at the hands of the Crusaders. Back then she was a defensive player for Seymour, now she plays a huge role on offense and defense. Hackathorn, along with her teammates, has done very well as of late on the backline, not only digging out the hard hits, but passing well. Holy Trinity Catholic has a good group of hitters led by junior Claire Pothitakis, who has 319 kills on the season. Hackathorn will have to be sharp on the backline but will also need to contribute upfront. Last year, Holy Trinity Catholic was able to zero in on Seymour’s middle hitting and the Warriorettes didn’t have an answer. They will need Hackathorn to be a threat on the outside, and even on the backline, to give HTC a couple of different looks and hold them off of packing the middle.
Keys for Seymour
Third time’s a charm? Holy Trinity Catholic has bounced Seymour out of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, will this finally be the year that the Warriorettes slay the giant that has been in the final four at state the last two years. These are not the same two teams that have met the past two seasons, both have faced significant turnover but both have the same aspirations. Holy Trinity Catholic is one of the best offensive teams in Class 1A. They are third in the class, averaging 10.81 kills per set. Good news for Seymour is they have been really solid defensively but they will be facing a different kind of test against the Crusaders. The Warriorettes need to play a really clean match. You can’t spot the Crusaders many free points because they will make you pay. Mixing up things on offense will be important for Seymour because HTC has a good defensive front line that could cause problems for a short Warriorette front. Expect Seymour to be locked in as they try to pull off the big upset to reach the regional finals.