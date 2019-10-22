Who: Centerville (10-16) vs Davis County (18-16)
What: Class 3A - Region 8 - Quarterfinal
Where: Bloomfield
When: Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Centerville and Davis County have met three times this season, all within the past month. The two have split a pair of best-of-three matches while the Mustangs came away with a 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-16, 17-15) victory over the Redettes in a best-of-five match in Centerville.
One key player for Centerville
Junior libero Ysabella Berja needs to be a leader of the Redettes’ back row. After making the change from outside hitter to libero, Berja has been solid on the backline for Centerville. That being said, Centerville has had it’s fair share of problems with their serve receive (Davis County had 16 aces in their five set match earlier this month) and passing. Berja, who leads Centerville with 3.43 digs per set, will have to be sharp on the defensive end and try to limit Davis County’s fantastic depth of hitters.
Keys for Centerville
Can Centerville’s back line and passing be consistent enough over a best-of-five match? It has been up and down this season and the Redettes will need it to be good for Wednesday night. Up front, when Centerville can get good looks from Claire Mathews to Kyla Moore and Caitlyn Krull, they can usually get the job done. Madison Murphy’s insertion to the lineup have given Centerville’s defensive net presence a boost and she will try to tally a couple of big blocks. These two come into the match in different form. Centerville has lost seven of their last nine while Davis County has won four of their last five. Davis County will get home court advantage as Centerville looks for their first regional win since 2016.