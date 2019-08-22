The Lady Mohawks only had two seniors and a handful of inexperienced players last year. This year, they return a lot of experience and looked poised to compete in what could be a wide open Bluegrass Conference.
Moravia return eight letter winners in seniors Bailee Batterson, Isabel Glick and Jazmine Lewis along with juniors Mikayla Fritz, Anaya Keith, Isabel Hanes, Gracie Hoffman and Gentry Moss.
The Lady Mohawks take a hit up front by losing their two senior hitters from last year in Lauren Perry and Emily Johnson, who are both now playing volleyball at the next level. But head coach Derek Reischauer will look to fill those shoes will Batterson and Hoffman.
Batterson (31 kills last year) and Hoffman (40 kills last year) saw about half the number of attempts than Perry and Johnson last season but will likely be the focal point of the offense this year. Both have shown to be capable hitters, as well as defenders (combined for 37 blocks while rest of team combined for 14), and should be able to produce well up front.
Moravia also returns a second team all-conference libero in Fritz. She stepped into her first year as a varsity starter and took many of the defensive responsibilities for the Lady Mohawks. She finished with a team-high 119 digs (1.95 per set), which was more than double the next girl on the team.
Hanes (1.74 assists per set) and Moss (2.55 assists per set) both saw time at setter last season and their ups and down. It will be interesting to see if they continue to split time or if a definitive setter will be chosen. Hanes was the team’s best server with a team-high 23 aces and an 89.9 percent serve efficiency. On the flip side, Moss will need to improve upon her 69.4 percent serve efficiency in limited attempts from last year.
Keith has the ability to fill a lot of roles for Moravia. She is a reliable server (93.7 percent serve efficiency with 12 aces), a solid hitter (nine kills in 19 attempts for a team-high 31.6 percent kill efficiency) and can play defense (finished second on the team with 43 digs).
The Lady Mohawks are upperclassman heavy this year but a couple of newcomers are looking for to fight for some varsity time this year. Reischauer, who is entering his third season leading Moravia, says sophomore Courtney Walton and senior Allison Brown are both working their way into some varsity playing time.
“We have some girls who are competing to fill those outside hitter roles and we are confident they will do well,” Reischauer said. “Other than that we have a lot of experience returning this year and we are encouraged with their improvement and progress.”
Lamoni returns a pair of all-conference girls from last year’s 21-10 team and are considered the favorites to win the Bluegrass Conference this year. Outside of Lamoni, it could be a race among multiple teams, including Moravia, to chase them down. It will be a tough track as the Lady Mohawks have four of their five conference matches on the road.
Moravia started off slow last season, losing their first games before going 7-10 in their last 17 games. They enter this season with high aspirations and will look to achieve the goals that they’ve set.
“Our girls have set their season goals, and if we can achieve those, we will have had a fantastic season,” Reischauer said.