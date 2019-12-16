ALBIA — The Blue Demons showed why they are still undefeated this year as they had five boys score in double figures on their way to a 76-57 defeat over Centerville.
The Albia offense had it going all night starting in the first quarter. Whether it was from beyond the arc, crashing the glass or at the free throw line, Albia took advantage on the offensive end.
Centerville got into some early foul trouble but were also able to score at a pretty good clip but would trail 19-15 after the first quarter.
The Blue Demons attacked the paint in the second quarter and the turnover bug bit Centerville leading to a 40-26 Albia halftime advantage.
The Big Reds enjoyed big second halves from Matthew McDonald and Merrick Mathews as they tried to work their way back into the game but Albia would have an answer every time Centerville pulled within 10.
Centerville got it down to eight before a last second layup by Albia’s Blake Stewart put the Blue Demons ahead 59-49 at the end of the third quarter.
The Big Reds then trailed 65-54 with 4:41 left before Albia ended the game on a 11-3 run.
Albia had five score in double figures with Blake Chance (15 points and 14 assists) and Jackson Pence (16 points and 11 rebounds) both registering double-doubles.
Besides the turnovers, Centerville was scoring well, shooting 50% from the field and going 6-of-13 from three. McDonald continues to ball, scoring 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds to complete his double-double. Brady Kauzlarich scored 15 points Mathews played his first game this season since returning from a football injury, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Centerville (1-4) return home for just their second home game this year on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. to face Chariton (1-3).