Two Centerville Big Reds wrestlers are participating in the annual Night of Conflict hosted by IAwrestle in Waterloo on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Night of Conflict will take place at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo and will feature some of the state’s top talent.
Centerville’s Matthew Lewis will take on Lisbon’s Robert Avila.
Avila was a 2019 1A state champion for Lisbon during his freshman campaign and followed that up by becoming a Fargo Cadet Greco All-American this summer. He will face two-time 2A state champion Matthew Lewis of Centerville, who has a career record of 87-3. Both wrestlers are on a path to become four-time high school state champions.
Following that match, Centerville’s Nathaniel Genobana will battle Denver’s Gabe Lewis.
Genobana has reached the finals of the state tournament in each of his first two years of high school and is a two-time runner up in 2A. He carries a career record of 70-6. Lewis is a two-time state place winner finishing third in 2018 and sixth in 2019. He also placed fourth at the 2019 USA wrestling Postseason Nationals. He has an impressive high school record of 137-13.
The event doors open at 5:30 p.m. with first whistle to blow at 6:30 p.m.