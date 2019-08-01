Two Centerville Redettes were recognized by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) as all-state players, while two other local players earned honorable mentions.
Centerville’s Claire Mathews was voted to the Class 3A first team while her teammate, Taylor Shinn, was selected to the third team. This is each girl’s first appearance on the all-state softball teams.
Mathews, a sophomore, made the transition from shortstop to third base this year. She would lead the team in runs scored (27), triples (three), home runs (two), RBIs (24) and stolen bases (11) while sporting a .340 batting average.
Shinn, a junior, also made a move on defense, shifting over to right field this year while moving up in the batting order. She would finish with a team-best .351 batting average to go along with 21 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Shinn once again showed off her glove in field, ending the year with a .933 fielding percentage.
Although no area girls were selected to the three Class 1A teams, two received honorable mentions. Those two were Moravia’s Mikayla Fritz and Seymour’s Natalee Watters.
Fritz, a sophomore catcher, had a power surge during the middle of the season where she was blasting home runs left and right. She would finish with six home runs (second most in the conference) and 19 RBIs with a team-high 19 stolen bases to go along with a .347 batting average. Fritz also threw out three baserunners.
Watters, a sophomore outfielder, excelled in her first year of starting at the varsity level. She would leadoff for Seymour and hit .306 with 11 RBIs and a team-high 19 stolen bases. Watters was one of four Warriorettes with a fielding percentage of .900 or better, finishing with a .933 fielding percentage.
1A All-State
First Team
Taryan Barrick(SR, AGWSR)
Makenna Kuper (SO, AGWSR)
Bailey Ashton (SR, BCLUW)
Kelsey Lint (SR, BGM, Brooklyn)
Mackenzie Meister (JR, Bishop Garrigan)
Kori Wedeking (JR, Clarksville)
Mikayla Houge (JR, Collins-Maxwell)
Alexis Houge (FR, Collins-Maxwell)
TJ Stoaks (SO, Lenox)
Skylar Sadler (SR, Lisbon)
Emile Krpan (SR, Melcher-Dallas)
Breianna Klein (SR, Murray)
Kayla Wookey (SR, Murray)
Layney Loyd (JR, New London)
Olivia Larsen (SR, Newell-Fonda)
Ella Larsen (SO, Newell-Fonda)
Lily Castle (JR, Newman Catholic)
Taryn Hintz (JR, South O’Brien)
Sterling Berndt (FR, Wayne)
Camryn Jacobsen (SO, Wayne)
Katelyn Martian (SR, Westwood)
Andee Martin (SR, Westwood)
Coach of the Year: Troy Houge, Collins-Maxwell
Second Team
Ali Gerbacht (JR, AGWSR)
Jaden Harris (JR, Akron-Westfield)
Lilly Parrott (JR, Belle Plaine)
Madison Meister (JR, Bishop Garrigan)
Leeah Weber (JR, Central City)
Madison Tritle (SR, Central City)
Cheyenne Behrends (SO, Clarksville)
Hannah Caple (SR, Collins-Maxwell)
Katelyn Winnett (SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Ashley Grapp (SR, Don Bosco)
Talia Schon (JR, Glidden Ralston)
Grace Hovenga (SR, Janesville)
Peyton Robinson (Eighth Grade, Lisbon)
Haley Godfrey (SO, Melcher-Dallas)
Macy Alexander (SR, Newman Catholic)
Paige Leininger (JR, Newman Catholic)
Emma Deucore (SR, North Mahaska)
Madeline Else (SR, Ridgeview)
Sidney Struve (JR, South O’Brien)
Brooke Roby (FR, Twin Cedars)
Emily McIntosh (SO, West Harrison)
Cheyanne Rife (SR, West Harrison)
Third Team
Shaylee Dodd (SR, Belle Plaine)
Amanda Miller (JR, Bishop Garrigan)
Jozie Lett (JR, CAM)
Ainsley Lovrien (JR, Clarksville)
Ella Kahler (JR, Collins-Maxwell)
Kendall Reed (JR, Fremont-Mills)
Addi Meese (SO, Fremont-Mills)
Rylee Schnepf (FR, Gehlen Catholic)
Katie Brennan (SR, Kee)
Sam Schrantz (SR, Lisbon)
Reegan Happel (SR, Lisbon)
Carson Fisk (SR, Lynnville-Sully)
Mallory Loftus (JR, Lynnville-Sully)
Riley Enfield (SO, Melcher Dallas)
Kelli Romero (SR, Murray)
Bailey Sievrs (SO, Newell Fonda)
Gracie Blumi (JR, Riverside)
Emma Ramon (JR, Rockford)
Megan Stuhr (JR, Sigourney)
Erin Flattery (SR, St. Edmonds)
Grace Bailey (FR, Twins Cedars)
Madie Anderson (SO, Winfield Mt. Union)
3A All-State
First Team
Alex Beard (JR, Albia)
Jena Lawrence (JR, Albia)
Kameryn Etherington (JR, Algona)
Baylee Newell (SR, Atlantic)
Angie Gorkow (SR, Benton)
Tara Wehde (JR, Camanche)
Claire Mathews (SO, Centerville)
Taylor Hogan (SR, Columbus Catholic)
Alivia Schultz (SO, Columbus Catholic)
Laken Lienhard (JR, Crestwood)
Ali Timmons (SR, Davenport Assumption)
Lea Nelson (SR, Davenport Assumption)
Ana Wohlers (SO, Davenport Assumption)
Reina Taylor (SR, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
Ellie Jacobson (SR, Humboldt)
Hailey Sanders (JR, Louisa-Muscatine)
Kylee Sanders (SO, Louisa-Muscatine)
Sammy Moss (SR, Mount Vernon)
Karli Olsen (JR, Spirit Lake)
Sydni Huisman (SR, Treynor)
Haylee Lehman (JR, West Liberty)
Isabelle True (SR, West Liberty)
Coach of the Year: Ron Ferrill, Davenport Assumption
Second Team
Kennedy Schroeder (SR, Albia)
Olivia Engler (JR, Atlantic)
Taylor Richter (SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Brooke Zylstra (SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Madi Parsons (SR, Camanche)
Abby Stock (SR, Camanche)
Reagan Schutte (JR, Center Point- Urbana)
Julia Merfield (JR, Clear Lake)
Kayla Sproul (SR, Columbus Catholic)
Sara Keeler (JR, Creston)
Olivia Wardlow (SO, Davenport Assumption)
Kelsey Koch (SR, Forest City)
Alli Mertz (SR, Kuemper Catholic)
Hannah Foster (JR, North Polk)
Logan Hughes (SR, Shenandoah)
Skylar Stookey (SR, Solon)
Kayla West (SR, Solon)
Payton Ahrenstorff (SR, Spirit Lake)
Stella Umphreys (SO, Treynor)
Austyn Crees (JR, West Liberty)
Renae Schaper (JR, West Marshall)
Jill Holub (JR, Williamsburg)
Third Team
Nicole Smidt (SR, Algona)
Jessie Frasher (SR, Anamosa)
Kalli Minger (JR, Anamosa)
Josie Ayala (FR, Carroll)
Taylor Shinn (JR, Centerville)
Sydney Schultz (SR, Columbus Catholic)
Bailee Yahnk (SR, Davis County)
Alayna Bakke (SR, Des Moines Christian)
Kelsey Koch (SR, Forest City)
Megan Carey (SR, Greene County)
Courtney Miller (JR, Hampton-Dumont)
Carlie Thompson (JR, Humboldt)
Lauren Frerichs (SR, New Hampton)
Sydney Anderson (SO, North Polk)
Sophie Swygman (SR, North Polk)
Kamryn Buntrock (SR, Red Oak)
Susie Weaver (SR, Roland Story)
Allie Thompson (SR, Saydel)
Taylor Ryan (SR, Solon)
Konnor Sudmann (SR, Treynor)
Lauren Summers (Eighth Grade, West Burlington)
Macy Akers (SR, West Liberty)
Peyton Driscoll (Eighth Grade, Williamsburg)