It’s hard to believe that this was just the third home game this season for the Big Reds after playing six of their first eight games on the road. Centerville welcomed in non-conference foe Fairfield but would come up short in a good battle that saw the Trojans come away with a 54-48 win.
Centerville jumped out to an 11-5 lead early in the game as they were able to get stops and run. Matthew McDonald made his presence felt early, finishing at the rim early and often. A late three just before the buzzer by Fairfield’s Max Weaton cut Centerville’s lead to 14-11 after eight minutes of play.
The tide shifted in the second quarter as the Trojans established their physical brand of play while also slowing down the pace into a half-court game. Those two changes favored Fairfield as the Trojans took a 23-20 lead to halftime.
Fairfield came out of the break looking to attack the paint and they did just that with Drew Martin. The Trojan senior had his way at the rim, going off for 13 points in the third quarter.
The Big Reds were able to match that scoring on the other end with McDonald finding success in the paint and knocking down a three as well to pull Centerville within five entering the fourth quarter.
After Martin’s big quarter, Centerville made an adjustment and decided to face guard him with Trent McCann.
That changed worked but Martin would come up with his lone score of the fourth, and perhaps his biggest of the game, as he would go to the top of the key and quickly back cut for the layup to give Fairfield a 47-45 lead with 2:04 remaining.
That layup proved to be the difference as Centerville missed their next couple of shots and would have to send the Trojans to the free throw line where they made 7-of-8 in the clutch to hold on for the win.
Martin scored a game-high 24 points with 21 of those coming in the second and third quarters.
McDonald led Centerville with 20 points while Brady Kauzlarich added 16 points for the Big Reds.
Centerville (3-6) play their second home game in as many nights on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. against Knoxville (7-1).