It was another exciting year of sports in southern Iowa. 2019 saw a state championship, broken records and several trips to state tournaments that high school kids, coaches and parents will not forget.
Here are just some of those moments as we look back at the top 10 (in chronological order) stories and highlights from local sports in 2019.
Seymour girls basketball has another unforgettable season
The Seymour Warriorette basketball team was playing home games away from home for a second straight year and they had a target on their back after going 23-1 last season.
That would not slow down the girls from having another unforgettable season that featured another undefeated regular season and conference championship.
For a second straight year, Seymour was undefeated entering the regional final one win away from their first trip to the state tournament since 1960.
In heartbreaking fashion, a low-scoring battle with North Mahaska would see the Warriorettes fall 38-37 to finish the season 20-1.
Head coach Paul Hinners was named the District Coach of the Year while Acey Jellison (second team) and Riley Jewett (third team) both earned all-state selection.
Full story: https://www.dailyiowegian.com/sports/seymour-falters-late-fall-in-regional-final/article_3ff20598-348e-11e9-a932-7bc063a83650.html
Lewis wins second title, four local boys compete at state wrestling
It’s always a treat to go to Wells Fargo Arena for the state wrestling tournament and it was another buys weekend at “The Well” for local athletes.
Matthew Lewis (46-1) matched up with Independence’s Isaiah Weber (46-5) in the Class 2A 113 pound finals, looking for his second straight state championship.
After giving up a takedown in the first period, Lewis started on top in the second period and was able to go to work on Weber and get him on his back for the championship pin. The sophomore became Centerville’s first multi-time champion since T.J. Sebolt won four in a row from 2003-2006.
Nathaniel Genobana (38-3) would match up with Webster City’s Drake Doolittle (43-1) in the 120 pound title match. Unfortunately for a second straight year, Genobana would serve as the runner up as Doolittle defeated him by a 9-4 decision.
Kayden Kauzlarich (26-5) became a three-time state placewinner. He entered the final day looking to make a run for third place for second straight year but would drop a pair of close matches to tough opponents and would take sixth place.
Centerville took sixth as a team with 57 points.
Moravia’s Wil Martin (21-11) returned to the state tournament for second year in a row but would face a tough draw. He started his tournament against the top-seeded 113-pounder in Beau Klingensmith (39-5), who ended up as the runner-up, and would be pinned by Klingensmith early in the second round. Needing a win to stay alive, Martin would be pinned by Lisbon’s Qunicy Happel to end his tournament run early.
Full Story: https://www.dailyiowegian.com/sports/lewis-becomes-two-time-champ-while-genobana-and-kauzlarich-suffer/article_4351336e-326b-11e9-b784-d3130ebe4ed3.html
Stephens breaks school goal record
Centerville hosted their first every in-season soccer tournament this year and it was a total success, picking up a pair of wins including a 10-0 shutout of Clarke which featured a record-breaking performance from freshman forward Mickey Stephens.
Stephens would score a school-record seven goals in the match, breaking current assistant coach Ashley Whisler’s record of six goals back in 2004.
Centerville would go on to win their second match of the tournament against Ottumwa 3-2 in a shootout with Stephens scoring two more goals in regulation before scoring in the shootout. Cassie Stevens clinched the win for the Redettes in the shootout with a goal.
Stephens led Centerville to a bounce back year after a winless 2018. Stephens was a Class 2A all-state second team selection, scoring 31 goals in her freshman campaign as the Redettes went from zero wins in 2018 to seven wins in 2019.
“It’s been a blast,” Centerville head coach Tony Kurimski said. “The girls have put in a lot of hard work in the offseason and they are buying into what we are doing here and they know we are changing the culture of Centerville soccer. For them to see the results out on the field just makes things that much better and there is an excitement in the program that probably hasn’t been around in a few years.”
Full story: https://www.dailyiowegian.com/sports/redettes-break-records-sweep-soccer-tournament-behind-shootout-win/article_05c3c6c4-5a25-11e9-9af6-4b40dd5a02ba.html
Centerville returns to the Drake Relays
For the first time since 2015, Centerville made their return to one of the country’s biggest track meets in the Drake Relays.
The Big Reds qualified in three events with McCain Oden in the shot put and Trent McCann in the 110-meter hurdles. The two then joined Gage Carson and Matthew McDonald in the 4x100.
Oden and 25 other high school boys competed in the shot put, where his throw of 49-7 would place him in 18th. McCann finished 32nd in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.54.
The two would then compete in the 4x100 on a cold, wet and windy morning at the blue oval. Given the conditions, Centerville’s quartet ran a solid time of 45.21, good for fourth in their heat and 56th overall.
Full story: https://www.dailyiowegian.com/sports/four-big-reds-qualify-for-drake-relays/article_c3318e56-652b-11e9-8b99-ebd87bc12ac4.html
Local schools compete at state track and field
Iowegianland athletes competed in 16 events at this year’s state track and field meet in Des Moines.
Centerville, Moravia and Seymour all had kids represent their school as local athletes qualified in 16 events for the meet at Drake’s blue oval.
After finishing third in last year’s meet, the Moravia boys 4x400 of Brett Cormeny, Chace Hamilton, Wil Martin and Hunter Arbogast returned to the big stage and would once again grab the best finish among local competitors, taking sixth place with a time of 3:28.32.
McCain Oden had the best finish of the Centerville boys, taking 13th in the shot put with a throw of 48-2.5. Ysabella Berja was the lone Redette at the meet and would finish 21st in the long jump.
Seymour had three athletes make the trip to Des Moines this year in Sloan Sulser, Hannah Hinners and Acey Jellison. Sulser took 16th in the shot put and ninth in the discus. Jellison tied for 10th in the high jump while Hinners finished 12th in the 400 hurdles and 22nd in the 100 hurdles.
Full story: https://www.dailyiowegian.com/sports/moravia-x-medals-for-second-straight-year-takes-sixth/article_e936334a-79bc-11e9-a0e1-dfa6732f8f5f.html