Continuing our series of the top 10 sports moments of 2019. We take a look a look at the highlights of the summer and fall of Iowegianland.
Centerville girls golf takes 10th
For an astounding fourth straight year, the Redettes qualified for the state tournament. Among difficult conditions at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny, Centerville would bring home 10th place with a score of 816.
A big rain storm came in a flushed out the first round prematurely, forcing the girls to play 18-plus holes the following day in chilly and foggy conditions that also featured brief glimpses of rain throughout the round.
Junior Taylor Shinn would lead the way for Centerville, improving her first round score by 11 shots with a second-round card of 91 to finish 31st individually.
Senior Elizabeth Meng nabbed a birdie on the par-3 13th on day one but would struggle on both days to finish with scores of 99 and 103 to finish 38th. Meng was making her fourth straight appearance at the state tournament.
“It was wild with the weather and the delays and sometimes that doesn’t always work in our favor,” Centerville head coach Matt Kovacevich said. “But I’m so proud and happy we got a chance to come up here. I’m happy for the girls and their parents that they had an opportunity to come here and play at a state venue again. I know we didn’t play our best throughout here but either way we are here. We are one of the top 10 teams in the state of Iowa in Class 3A out of 100 schools so we’ll take that any day of the week.”
Full story: https://www.dailyiowegian.com/sports/redettes-battle-conditions-finish-th-at-state-golf-tournament/article_cfde8ef6-8277-11e9-b37d-6b0d10c4fa48.html
Centerville baseball returns to state
Centerville returned to Principal Park for a third consecutive year despite the defending Class 2A champions being moved up to Class 3A.
Unfortunately it would be a short trip to Des Moines this year with Centerville being on the wrong end of a 11-1 blowout in five innings to Central DeWitt.
The Sabers would rattle off 11 runs on 12 hits while senior pitcher Lucas Bixby was electric, only allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts.
The Big Reds broke through in the fifth inning as Otis Williams’ hard RBI single up the middle would ricochet off Bixby’s glove and would score Myles Clawson from third after he tripled to start the inning. That would be the only run for the Big Reds in the game as they only lose one senior from this year’s team that finished with a 24-7 record, including all-state selections Brady Kauzlarich and McCain Oden.
“We’ll be back, we’ve done something that Centerville hasn’t done, ever,” Centerville head coach Hodges said. “We knew we were going to have our hands full but you come up here thinking you’re going to do it but you tip your hat and move on. We beat some quality teams on the way here and that’s a heck of a team. We can’t hang our heads, we just have to look forward to next year and get after it.”
Full story: https://www.dailyiowegian.com/sports/no-central-dewitt-blow-by-no-centerville-in-state-quarterfinals/article_eca95ece-b325-11e9-88c5-8bae3ba8ff6a.html
McCann makes record field goal
It couldn’t have been a better night for Trent McCann. His Centerville Big Reds rolled through their rivals in Albia in the season opener with a 51-12 win. It was Centerville’s fourth straight win against the Blue Demons.
The biggest highlight of the night came off of McCann’s right foot. The three-time all-state senior kicker lined up and drilled a school-record 52-yard field goal, shattering the previous record of 42 yards.
On the night, the Iowa State commit made that field goal along with a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs along with four touchbacks. As a receiver, he finished with four receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a weapon. He can kick it and again the kid puts the work into it. Every time you go down to Lakeview, that kid is kicking and doing what he needs to do to perfect his craft. The 52-yarder is a moment he won’t forget,” Centerville head coach Matt Kovacevich said.
Full story: https://www.dailyiowegian.com/sports/big-reds-blowout-blue-demons-in-battle-of-highway/article_dfe61582-cba4-11e9-9d36-83ad4e5fdc8e.html
More sports coming to Centerville
Centerville added more sports to the menu this year with the addition of swimming to the high school ranks along with men’s and women’s wrestling coming to Indian Hills’ Centerville campus.
Centerville athletic director Rich Parker officially announced the addition of boys and girls swimming in May as the boys are already underway in their first season with the girls set to join the ranks in 2020.
“I am excited about this endeavor for CHS and I truly believe this lifetime activity will allow kids another avenue to compete as a Big Red,” Parker said.
More wrestling is coming to Centerville as Indian Hills announced this fall that the school planned to add a men’s and women’s program based out of Centerville for the 2020-21 season.
IHCC hired Cole Spree as the school’s first head wrestling coach as he has been busy recruiting this winter in preparation to the school’s inaugural season next year.
Full story: https://www.dailyiowegian.com/sports/centerville-adds-swimming-as-official-sport/article_c9f35756-7fe3-11e9-aea3-b3f20d967d9a.html
Walk-offs, buzzer beaters and comebacks
It was a year full of exiting endings including plenty of walk-offs in baseball/softball, basketball buzzer beaters and crazy comebacks.
It’s hard to name one so let’s highlight just a few of the exciting endings this season.
The Indian Hills baseball team had their fair share of walk-offs in 2019 but none might have been as exciting as their 7-3 win over Southwestern. The Falcons entered the bottom of the seventh trailing by two. Fast forward to later in the inning as Indian Hills tied the game at three and had the bases loaded for Soren Graversen. He only needed a sac fly or single but he got so much more as he cranked one to deep right field, clanking it off the right field foul pole for a walk-off grand slam.
Looking ahead to the high school softball season, Centerville rallied from a three-run deficit in the seventh inning against Davis County with Ysabella Berja’s walk-off walk securing the win. The Centerville baseball team had a similar comeback, using four runs in the seventh capped by Brady Kauzlarich’s walk-off single giving the Big Reds a 6-5 win over Chariton.
At their home tournament, the Moulton-Udell Lady Eagles rallied for five runs in the last inning with Hannah King walking them off with a single.
The Warriorettes were trailing by one and were down to their final out against their rival Lady Mohawks. But back-to-back RBI doubles by Dylan Murphy and Thayda Houser pushed Seymour to a wild walk-off win over Moravia.
The Moravia baseball team also had themselves a great comeback. They were trailing Lynnville-Sully 4-1 on senior night but worked their way back into the game with Hunter Arbogast stealing home to tie the game at four and send the contest to extras. There Cason Butz gave Moravia the win by blistering a walk-off RBI double over the centerfielder’s head.
The Lady Eagles had one of the biggest basketball rallies of the year. They would come back from an 18-point deficit to defeat Seymour 71-59, grab their first win over the Warrioriettes since 2015 and snap Seymour’s 42-game regular season win streak.
Centerville scored a pair of buzzer beaters for the boys team in 2019 as well. Jaxson Ocker’s 15-foot pull-up jumper beat the buzzer for the Big Reds as his late basket sealed Centerville’s win over Chariton on senior night.
And most recently, Quinton Koestner had one the most impressive individual performances of the year. With the clock winding down, Koestner dribbled across mid-court and released an off-balance 30-footer as the buzzer sounded. It was nothing but the bottom of the net as the buzzer-beater three capped off a 31-point effort from Koestner and gave the Big Reds a 63-60 win over Davis County.
Thanks for following along in 2019 and here’s to looking forward to another exciting year of sports in 2020.
Full story: https://www.dailyiowegian.com/sports/koestner-s-dramatic-buzzer-beater-lifts-big-reds-past-davis/article_890d0608-1ab4-11ea-abc1-8b08d3a67f1f.html