The Centerville bowlers lose nine seniors from last year’s respective teams, but they will also return a handful of bowlers with a lot of games under their belts.
“We have lots of strengths, great group of kids and they like to compete,” Centerville head coach Nick Howe said. “They are encouraging to each other and willing to learn, very coachable and we have a lot of fun outside of practice. They all just love the sport and will to go out and practice on their own, great group of hard-working kids.”
Walker White (led team with an average of 155.9), Cameron Voss, Blayne Morlan, Robbie Boyter and Noah Craver return for the boys while Tory Brown, Rei Bennett (led team with an average of 116.4) and Kenzie Mitchell return for the girls.
Joey Starr and Austin White saw time in different roles last season for the boys and will likely make a significant impact on the team this year. For the girls, Josie Mulay, Brenna Jacobsen and Sidney Jacobsen all have varsity experience and should step into bigger roles this season.
Both teams saw their win totals increase from their year prior and they will look to keep that trend going forward with a competitive schedule.
“We have several competitive matches this year,” Howe said. “We compete against Davis County three times, Oskaloosa two times and Fairfield one time. All three teams are coached very well and there is a lot of talent. I’m excited for all three matches, they should be competitive on both sides and close matches. If we stay focused and perform to our capabilities, we will leave the meets with victories, have to stay focused bowling is a very mental sport.”