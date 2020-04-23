Centerville athletic director Rich Parker announced on Tuesday that former assistant coach Tom Hill has been tapped to be the next Centerville boys basketball coach pending approval from the school board.
"I am excited about having coach Hill take over our boy's basketball program,” Parker said. "Coach Hill brings a level of experience and passion that can help our program maintain our momentum into the 2021 season. His JV programs have had a lot of success in the past under his leadership, and I know he will bring that same thing to the varsity level.”
Hill will take over for Matt Kruzich, who retired from the position last month after 22 years with the Big Reds where he racked up 249 wins and two state tournament appearances.
Hill spent the last 12 seasons under Kruzich as his assistant as he will now take over for his predecessor.
"It truly is an honor to be offered this position as head coach for our Centerville Big Red basketball team,” Hill said. “I look forward to continuing the success of our program that has been built over the past 20-plus years under the guidance of coach Kruzich. It is our goal to continue from where we left off last year and build on the positives. We will have some growing to do as we are going to be a little thin in some positions, but we feel that we have some great kids with a work ethic to fill into those roles.”
Hill gives a lot of credit to Kruzich for helping him improve as a coach over the past several seasons. Many of those things he has used in helping develop players through the JV team in his time as an assistant. He now plans to take those with him to the varsity level.
“Matt has been a great coach to work with, allowing me to grow as a coach as well,” Hill said. “I believe that our coaching staff with coach Tyler Baze included has been a quality staff where we have worked very well together. Matt has taught me about how to handle a lot of the little things that go into coaching, especially those behind the scene things. He would always be there to back us up with our coaching decisions, setting a great example of how to handle different situations both on and off the court. He just conducts himself as a professional doing what he feels is right for the team. We have been through a lot of battles and had to make a lot of adjustments on the fly. He has always been great at making those halftime adjustments or in-game adjustments. It takes a lot of courage to make in-game adjustments that Kruzich always seemed to do to make our team more competitive.”
The praise from Hill about Kruzich didn’t stop there as he pointed out how the former head coach allowed his assistants and lower levels coaches to just be their own coaches to their teams without the head varsity coach barring down on them.
“Something else that I highly admire about Matt is that his outlook on coaching has been about the kids and the success of the kids that he coached,” Hill said. “Very rarely have we talked about how many wins or how many conference championships he had won. Don't get me wrong, we loved to win games and we had a lot of successful teams and some great memories to go along with it. Matt also allowed us lower-level coaches to coach and not be a micromanager on how we coached our teams. We always had a game plan going into each night, but he would just let us coach at those levels. I really can't put into words how much coaching with Matt has meant to me and I hope that we can just continue with what he has built here at Centerville.”
Hill will take over a team that will lose three starters including all-state forward Matt McDonald to graduation. After a slow start, Centerville won nine of their last 11 games to finish the year 12-10 with a district quarterfinal loss to Pella.
Hill will stay busy in the coaching world as he plans to stay on as head coach of the volleyball team as well as the co-head coach to the girls track and field team.
“I have personally put too much time and effort into both of these programs,” Hill said. “We have a lot of expectations for both these programs going forward as well.”
Hill doesn’t expect his time commitments to change much moving forward as he was already tasked with helping game plan, break down video, keeping stats and planning practices with the basketball team.
Tyler Baze will stay on as Hill’s assistant as they will look for one other coach to fill out the high school staff. The coaching staffs for Hill’s other programs will remain the same.
“I can't give Kristy Demry and Mallory Oden enough credit for all that they do for both our volleyball and track programs,” Hill said. “These coaches are great to work with and we plan on continuing our success with these programs into the future. It is our goal to have a very successful athletic year for all programs across the board, we just need to get through this pandemic so we can get our student-athletes back to training together and preparing for our seasons. It has been a very tough spring for all of us and I hope that we will be seeing some baseball and softball soon!”