The South Central Conference Tournament made its triumphant return on Thursday for the first time in several years with Centerville hosting its SCC foes in a tournament that featured six ranked wrestlers.
Lakeview Gym was packed with eager wrestling fans as they saw Centerville’s Nathaniel Genobana (126), Kayden Kauzlarich (132) and Gage Moorman (138) all bring home conference titles. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont took home the team title with a score of 229 while Centerville finished third as a team with 146 points.
“I thought it went pretty well. We had some holes in our lineup but the guys we had wrestled tough and the crowd was great, they were into it and were loud so we couldn’t ask for anything more,” Centerville head coach Jared Bevins said.
Genobana, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, had a short night with pins in the first minute of his semifinal match against Jessica Guerrero of Clarke Osceola/Murray and EBF’s Wiatt McGatchey in the title match to be the 126-pound SCC champ.
Kauzlarich had a similarly short night with a pair of falls in the first round on his way to the 132-pound conference title.
Moorman put together an impressive performance for the Big Reds, navigating all the way through the 138 pound bracket. He grabbed first round falls in the quarterfinals against Knoxville’s JJ Beaver and in the semifinals against Kacey Boyer of Clarke, Osceola/Murray.
That would pit Moorman against No. 7 Tate Ricard of EBF in the final. Moorman looked in control for most of the match, scoring a late takedown at the end of the second period to go ahead 5-1. He would score a couple of takedowns in the third to take the match 9-3 and win the 138 pound title.
“That was awesome for Gage moving forward,” Bevins said. “That’s a guy he dropped a couple of close ones to last year so it was a huge win for him and it’s a matchup we knew that was going to happen eventually. It was a great win and we’re looking forward for him to keep rolling.”
Centerville also had four other place on the podium on Thursday night. Lucas Henderson took second at 152 pounds while Chris Bowen (113), Caden Sales (120) and Matt Logsdon (170) all placed third.
“Caden Sales is continuing to wrestle tough,” Bevins said. “Every once in a while he needs to get back to some of the technique we’ve been working on in the room and let that show a little bit but he wrestled outstanding. Chris Bowen going out and picking up those two wins today I thought he was another guy that hadn’t had any varsity matches up until this point but to then go 2-1 today and finish third was huge for him.”
Sales (6-2 this season) has been wrestling at 120 pounds for Centerville’s two-time state champion Matthew Lewis, who has yet to wrestle this season due to a nagging injury. Bevins said Lewis has a chance to return in the next week or two.
Centerville faces a quick turnaround as they travel to the Knoxville Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Team scores
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (229), 2. Knoxville (165), 3. Centerville (146), 4. Clarke, Osceola/Murray (113), 5. Davis County (111), 6. Albia (83.5), 7. Chariton (80)
Centerville results
113: CHRIS BOWEN (2-1) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - CHRIS BOWEN (Centerville) 2-1 won by fall over Octavio Garcia (Chariton) 4-4 (Fall 2:45)
Semifinal - Dawson Bonnett (Albia) 5-1 won by fall over CHRIS BOWEN (Centerville) 2-1 (Fall 3:20)
3rd Place Match - CHRIS BOWEN (Centerville) 2-1 won by decision over Ethan Domina (Clarke, Osceola/Murray) 5-3 (Dec 11-5)
120: CADEN SALES (6-2) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - CADEN SALES (Centerville) 6-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Caydn Hall (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 6-3 won by fall over CADEN SALES (Centerville) 6-2 (Fall 5:58)
3rd Place Match - CADEN SALES (Centerville) 6-2 won by fall over Morgan Van Hemert (Davis County) 1-2 (Fall 0:55)
126: NATHANIEL GENOBANA (8-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - NATHANIEL GENOBANA (Centerville) 8-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - NATHANIEL GENOBANA (Centerville) 8-0 won by fall over Jessica Guerrero (Clarke, Osceola/Murray) 3-4 (Fall 0:36)
1st Place Match - NATHANIEL GENOBANA (Centerville) 8-0 won by fall over Wiatt McGatchey (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 4-4 (Fall 0:50)
132: KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (9-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (Centerville) 9-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (Centerville) 9-0 won by fall over Zethann May (Clarke, Osceola/Murray) 5-1 (Fall 0:39)
1st Place Match - KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (Centerville) 9-0 won by fall over Marcus Elam (Davis County) 6-5 (Fall 1:08)
138: GAGE MOORMAN (8-2) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.
Round 1 - GAGE MOORMAN (Centerville) 8-2 won by fall over JJ Beaver (Knoxville) 6-4 (Fall 1:06)
Round 2 - GAGE MOORMAN (Centerville) 8-2 won by fall over Kacey Boyer (Clarke, Osceola/Murray) 2-5 (Fall 1:46)
Round 3 - GAGE MOORMAN (Centerville) 8-2 won by decision over Tate Ricard (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 4-4 (Dec 9-3)
145: SAM HASH (3-5) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - SAM HASH (Centerville) 3-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Barrett Bonnett (Albia) 3-1 won by fall over SAM HASH (Centerville) 3-5 (Fall 0:43)
3rd Place Match - Koby Gordon (Knoxville) 4-4 won by fall over SAM HASH (Centerville) 3-5 (Fall 2:25)
152: LUCAS HENDERSON (4-4) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - LUCAS HENDERSON (Centerville) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - LUCAS HENDERSON (Centerville) 4-4 won by fall over Austin Payne (Davis County) 5-6 (Fall 4:29)
1st Place Match - Hunter Mcfadden (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 9-0 won by fall over LUCAS HENDERSON (Centerville) 4-4 (Fall 2:50)
160: JOSH OLDFIELD (0-3) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Alan Angle (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 8-1 won by fall over JOSH OLDFIELD (Centerville) 0-3 (Fall 0:15)
Round 2 - Nash Linsley (Knoxville) 6-2 won by fall over JOSH OLDFIELD (Centerville) 0-3 (Fall 0:28)
Round 3 - Mason Fry (Clarke, Osceola/Murray) 4-5 won by fall over JOSH OLDFIELD (Centerville) 0-3 (Fall 0:12)
170: MATT LOGSDON (2-6) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
Round 1 - Gavin Montalvo (Knoxville) 3-0 won by fall over MATT LOGSDON (Centerville) 2-6 (Fall 1:14)
Round 2 - MATT LOGSDON (Centerville) 2-6 won by fall over Tanner Dawson (Chariton) 0-3 (Fall 0:33)
Round 3 - Seth Kargol (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 3-7 won by fall over MATT LOGSDON (Centerville) 2-6 (Fall 3:12)
285: CRUISE FLANDERS (1-4) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 4-6 won by fall over CRUISE FLANDERS (Centerville) 1-4 (Fall 0:22)
Round 2 - Will Smith (Clarke, Osceola/Murray) 4-6 won by fall over CRUISE FLANDERS (Centerville) 1-4 (Fall 1:48)
Round 3 - Nicholas Wood (Chariton) 3-0 won by fall over CRUISE FLANDERS (Centerville) 1-4 (Fall 0:13)