Three Centerville Big Reds earned all-conference honors in the recently released South Central all-conference teams.
Matthew McDonald and Quinton Koestner were chosen to the first team while Brady Kauzlarich was selected to the second team.
McDonald, a senior, took his game to the next level in his last year as a Big Red and became one of Centerville’s most consistent player. He was second in the conference averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 59.7% from the floor, 34.5% from deep and 68.6% from the free throw line. McDonald finished fourth in the conference with 7.8 rebounds per game while also averaging 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Koestner, a senior, improved his play again this year after being selected as a second teamer last season. He was third in the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 29.3% from three. Koestner would lead the team in assists at 4.4 per game while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. His best moment of the season came in a 31-point outburst including the game-winning buzzer beater to defeat Davis County.
Kauzlarich, a junior, played great basketball for the Big Reds down the stretch helping them turn their season around. He finished second on the team averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 48% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc. The guard attacked the glass well with 5.5 rebounds per game while also averaging 2.9 assists and a team-best 1.5 steals per game.
Senior Trent McCann and junior Merrick Mathews were both among the honorable mentions representing Centerville.