The tides can shift in a hurry in basketball and they did for Centerville as Chariton came into Lakeview Gym and grabbed a 64-42 victory over the Big Reds.
Centerville came out in the first quarter and played their game. They were getting run-outs in transition after getting stops and rebounds on their own end. After eight minutes of play, the Big Reds had built themselves a 17-10 lead.
The biggest highlight of the opening quarter was when Myles Clawson checked into the game for the first time this year and received a standing ovation from the Centerville faithful.
The game was flipped on its head in the second quarter as Centerville started to turn the ball over and it would effect them on both ends of the floor. Back-to-back threes from Will Swarthout just before the half would cap off a 22-5 second quarter for Chariton and give the Chargers a 32-24 lead at the break.
Matthew McDonald tried to lead a second half comeback for Centerville, scoring nine of the Big Reds’ 10 points in the third quarter but Chariton hit some big threes and still held a 14-point advantage going into the fourth quarter.
That lead would hold as Centerville would suffer their fourth straight loss.
McDonald finished with 21 points to lead the Big Reds while Quinton Koestner added eight points.
Centerville (1-5) play their final game before the winter break on Friday at 7:45 p.m. in Osceola against Clarke (0-5).