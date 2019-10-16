OSCEOLA — The change of weather throughout the fall season. The cross country season started in the hot late summer sun and now the boys and girls at the South Central Conference meet got to run in the cold with heavy winds at East Lake Park in Osceola.
That didn’t slow down the Redettes’ lone runner.
Mickey Stephens was an all-conference runner a year ago and she was going to need a great performance to repeat those honors. She would do just that and the sophomore would become a two-time all-conference runner.
“Mickey ran really well considering she was not averaging a top 10 time going into the meet. She knew she what she had to do and gutted out an eighth place finish to earn an all-conference award,” Centerville head coach Matt Kruzich said.
Stephens finished in eighth place with a time of 23:17. Knoxville freshman Norah Pearson took home the title with a time of 21:47. Davis County claimed the team title with six girls finishing in the top 10.
The Centerville boys took sixth place as a team with a score of 180. Cade Lechtenberg led the way with a 22nd place finish, clocking in at 20:46.
“Cade Lechtenberg had an outstanding performance beating a previous time by over two and a half minutes on this same course. I was glad to see our kids compete well in a very strong conference field,” Kruzich said.
Cade Housh also had a solid outing for the Big Reds, finishing in 34th with a time of 21:44. Noah Craver (74th,), Jobie Smith (81st,), Owen Pasa (82nd,) and Kayden Kauzlarich (83rd,) rounded out the lineup.
Davis County’s Kenny Cronin won the boys individual title with a time of 18:04 while Albia would bring home the team title with a score of 29.
“All of the kids brought their ‘A’ game tonight and ran strong in the high winds and cold temperatures. Now we shift our focus to districts at Pella next week,” Kruzich said.
Centerville now prepares for districts in Pella next Thursday at 4 p.m.