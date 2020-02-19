Four local wrestlers will be making the trip up to Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday. Three of those will be familiar faces while one is making his first appearance.
Centerville will be sending back its big three in Matthew Lewis (126), Kayden Kauzlarich (132) and Nathaniel Genobana (138). Freshman Connor Golston (145) will be making his first trip to the state tournament for Moravia.
No. 1 Lewis (25-2), a two-time defending state champion, was given the two seed at 126 pounds. He will face No. 4 Cael Ihle (46-2) of Gilbert is a tough first round draw on Thursday. After that, Lewis will then either face Atlantic’s Joe Weaver (41-11) or Assumption’s TJ Fitzpatrick (14-2).
Last year Lewis became the first multi-time champion for Centerville since T.J. Sebolt became a four-time champion in 2006. Lewis will try to keep those hopes of being a four-time champion alive but he will have to get through the fourth-ranked wrestler in the opening round before potential rematch with No. 3 Brock Beck (41-2) of Grinnell in the semifinals, who Lewis beat with a last second reversal in the district finals, and another potential rematch with No. 2 Isaiah Weber (44-3) of Independence, who Lewis pinned to win last year’s 113-pound title.
No. 3 Kauzlarich (38-2), a three-time state placewinner, also received the two seed at 132 pounds for Centerville. He will face No. 6 Chase Thomas (21-3) of Crestwood in the first round. Kauzlarich will then face either No. 7 Nate Curry (46-5) of Sergeant Bluff-Lutton or No. 10 Gage Long (37-6) of Ballard.
It could be a tough road for Kauzlarich if he wants to get to his goal of a state title. After facing the sixth-ranked wrestler and potentially another top 10 wrestler in the quarterfinals, Kauzlarich could face No. 2 Kain Luensman (42-1) of Monticello in the semifinals before potentially facing off against No. 1 Eric Kinkaid (38-3) of Camanche in the title match.
No. 2 Genobana (27-1), a two-time state runner-up, joined his teammates by grabbing the second seed at 138 pounds. He will battle East Marshall’s Carson Burchland (32-4) in the first round on Thursday. Genobana will then face No. 5 Issac Bryan (45-5) of Sergeant Bluff-Lutton or West Liberty’s Taken Dengler (31-8).
If Genobana continues to win, he could have a potential matchup against No. 3 Kruise Kiburz (41-2) of Winterset in the semifinals before potentially facing No. 1 Jalen Schropp (52-0) of Williamsburg in the finals.
As a team, Centerville finished tied for sixth with 57 points last year. IAWrestle has them projected at the fourth best tournament team in their rankings going into this year’s tournament.
Golston (30-6) impressively won his district as a freshman at 145 pounds and was rewarded as the sixth seed in the tournament. He will face ACGC’s Cale Rowley (30-16) in the first round. Golston defeated Rowley by a 10-1 major in the fifth place match at the Charger Invitational earlier this month.
He will then either face No. 3 Daniel Meeker (38-1) of Wapello or No. 6 Gabe McGeough (27-2) of MLF MarMac in the following round.
The tournament will begin on Thursday with the 2A session starting at 1:30 p.m. before the 1A session at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Mediacom will broadcast the semi-finals matches on Friday night while the IHSSN will have a free live stream of the finals on Saturday night on ihssn.com.