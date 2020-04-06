The wait continues.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) announced in a released statement on Friday that all events will be prohibited through April 30 as Governor Kim Reynolds announced an extension of school closures through that date on Thursday afternoon.
With the continued spread of COVID-19, the IHSAA and the IGHSAU have agreed to move the previous return date from April 13 to May 1.
Both are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state and local guidelines.
The IDPH continues to advise individuals to stay at home as much as possible while also avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.
“We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in the released statement. “It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.
“Like all Iowans, we are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we support the steps Governor Reynolds has taken to achieve that goal.”
The IHSAA and the IGHSAU released an updated schedule for activities on Monday with the dates providing for a May 1 return to school. The dates would give spring sports a brief 2-3 week regular season before postseason competition start. The postseason will likely overlap with the start of the summer sports season in this case.
Postseason host sites and state championship event venues are currently set as previously announced. Golf postseason dates may vary due to course availability.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA have not set a maximum or minimum number for competition dates within the adjusted schedule. Schools may determine their own regular seasons which are best suited to their school schedules and activities.
IHSAA
|Sport
|First Practice
|First Competition
|Postseason Lead-Up
|State Competition
|Track & Field
|May 1
|May 4
|May 28
|June 4-6
|Golf
|May 1
|May 4
|May 29, June 5
|June 11-12
|Tennis (Team)
|May 1
|May 4
|May 23, 30
|June 9
|Tennis (Ind.)
|May 1
|May 4
|May 20
|June 5-6
|Soccer
|May 1
|May 8
|June 8, 10, 12
|June 15, 17, 19
IGHSAU
|Sport
|First Practice
|First Competition
|Postseason Lead-Up
|State Competition
|Track & Field
|May 1
|May 4
|May 28
|June 4-6
|Golf
|May 1
|May 4
|May 26, June 1
|June 8-9
|Tennis (Team)
|May 1
|May 4
|May 23, 30, June 1
|June 1-2, 13
|Tennis (Ind.)
|May 1
|May 4
|May 27
|June 10-11
|Soccer
|May 1
|May 8
|June 4, 5, 9, 11
|June 16, 18, 20