Homecoming week did not start the way Centerville would’ve liked. After seeing their district opening game against No. 6 Des Moines Christian postponed due to inclement weather last Friday, the Lions made the long journey down from Urbandale and would eat up the Big Reds by a score of 45-10.
Although the weather was much better, the field was not in an ideal condition as a soggy surface helped force seven combined first half turnovers. Des Moines Christian lost three fumbles in the first quarter while Quinton Koestner threw three interceptions and lost one fumble.
In fact, the game started out with fireworks with Centerville recovering an onside kick. Then Centerville’s first play from scrimmage was a handoff to Quinton Koestner, who looked deep down the right sideline but would see his pass intercepted.
But the Lions would face similar bad luck on their first drive with quarterback Jackson Waring fumbling the ball with it slipping out of his hands trying to pass. Gage Moorman would be Johnny-on-the-spot to recover the fumble.
After another Des Moines Christian fumble, Centerville would start on the Lion’s 21-yard line but would stall in the red zone. Trent McCann got the Big Reds on the board first with a 21-yard field goal with 8:17 left in the first quarter.
Des Moines Christian would have an answer on the very next play after the kickoff as Waring rumbled up the middle for an 80-yard touchdown to start would be 43 unanswered points by the Lions to put them well ahead 43-3 at the half.
Besides the rushing touchdown, Waring would have another four touchdowns through the air as it was an impressive outing for the 6-foot-3 senior quarterback.
Quinton Koestner added a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter while Des Moines Christian tacked on a safety with a mostly running clock in the second half.
Centerville (2-3, 0-1) continues their homecoming week festivities before their homecoming game against Chariton (2-3, 0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.