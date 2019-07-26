The Bluegrass all-conference baseball teams were released and six area boys were able to earn selections.
Moravia’s Cason Butz and Hunter Arbogast along with Seymour’s Dugan Glenn received first team honors.
Butz, a junior, had a big year as Moravia’s centerfielder and key pitcher. Butz finished third in the conference in batting average (.479) and first in doubles (15) while batting leadoff for the Mohawks. He also had 20 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. On the mound, he had a 5-0 record to go along with a 3.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings.
Arbogast, a senior, finished off a great high school career with another big baseball season. His .363 batting average was second best on the Mohawks while also driving in 18 runs and stealing 19 bases. Arbogast also drew a conference-best 34 walks this year. He got hot on the mound down the stretch and would finish with a 2-4 record along with a 3.05 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.
Glenn, a senior, showed off his defensive prowess one last time this year. The centerfielder displayed his range and glove on a nightly basis, committing only one error all season while making a number of tough catches. At the plate, he was at the top of the Seymour order and would bat .245.
The second team saw the likes of Seymour’s Ty Campbell, Moravia’s Casey Smith and Moulton-Udell’s Wyatt Stansberry earn selections.
Campbell, a senior, had another good year for Seymour on the mound and with his bat. He had a .239 batting average but would lead the team in RBIs (14), walks (21) and stolen bases (25). Campbell was 2-5 on the mound with a 4.34 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings.
Smith, a senior, had a productive final season as Moravia’s third baseman and pitcher. He had a .315 batting average while leading the team with 25 RBIs. As a pitcher, Smith had a 3-1 record to go with his 5.19 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 innings.
Stansberry, a junior, helped the Eagles win a handful of games this year, something they haven’t done in a while. He batted .333 at the top of the order with one home run, 11 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Stansberry was 2-5 on the mound with a 5.13 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.
Moravia’s Wil Martin, Seymour’s Jaden Enright and Moulton-Udell’s Caleb Martin were among those to earn honorable mentions.
Wil Martin, a junior, played an important utility role for the Mohawks this year, seeing time in the outfield, infield, on the mound and behind the plate. He struggled at the plate, hitting just .207, but would drive in 15 runs and would only commit three errors in the field all season.
Enright, a sophomore, continues to develop into an impact player for Seymour for the next couple of years. He owned a .255 batting average this year with nine RBIs and nine stolen bases. Enright was also a reliable arm for the Warriors with a 2-5 record and a 3.04 ERA to go with 67 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.
Caleb Martin, a senior, was due for a year like this at the plate. The Moulton-Udell catcher had a .333 batting average and would belt two home runs to go along with a team-high 26 RBIs for the Eagles.
First team
Parker Hitt (SR, Mormon Trail)
Cason Butz (JR, Moravia)
Brycen Wookey (FR, Murray)
Landon Gilliland (SO, Lamoni)
Hunter Arbograst (SR, Moravia)
Reece Held (JR, Murray)
Kase Hill (SR, Mormon Trail)
Stephen Ansong (JR, Lamoni)
Dalton Lovell (SR, Melcher-Dallas)
Jayce Goergen (SR, Ankeny Christian)
Malachi Johnson (FR, Ankeny Christian)
Keaton Gwinn (SR, Mormon Trail)
Dugan Glenn (SR, Seymour)
Jimmy Graham (SR, Murray)
Second team
Jaiden Rivera (SO, Lamoni)
Brock DenBurger (SR, Twin Cedars)
Cole Metz (SR, Melcher-Dallas)
Ty Campbell (SR, Seymour)
Wiley Ray (SO, Orient-Macksburg)
Kade Durkin (SO, Twin Cedars)
Casey Smith (SR, Moravia)
Wyatt Stansberry (JR, Moulton-Udell)
Bode Dykens (SO, Lamoni)
Daniel Berry (SR, Twin Cedars)
Cael Ogier (SO, Lamoni)
Blaise Cooper (SR, Melcher-Dallas)
Michael Millslagle (JR, Lamoni)
Javin Evans (FR, Lamoni)
Honorable mention
Ryan Krpan (SO, Melcher-Dallas)
Curtis Roberts (SR, Lamoni)
Wil Martin (JR, Moravia)
Justin Jacobs (SR, Ankeny Christian)
Jaden Enright (SO, Seymour)
Zach Peterson (JR, Twin Cedars)
Blake Thompson (SO, Orient-Macksburg)
George Shanks (JR, Mormon Trail)
Keegan Johnson (JR, Murray)
Caleb Martin (SR, Moulton-Udell)