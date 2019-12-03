MORAVIA — After dealing with their fair share of injuries last season, Moravia was hoping they would be a little more healthy this season. Unfortunately, that was not the case as they would only have six girls available to play in their first game of the year. That wouldn’t stop them from putting together a great effort where they would nab a season-opening 46-17 win over Tri-County on Monday.
“It was a good night for us,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said. “We weren't quite sure what to expect from ourselves since we have had an interesting preseason with injuries and other adversities but our girls were excited to finally get to play a game. I am really proud of them for the energy, hustle, and teamwork they showed.”
Moravia was aggressive offensively early on, getting to the free-throw line before starting to hit their open jumpers later in the first quarter to take a 15-11 lead. Meanwhile, Tri-County was not afraid to let it fly. The Trojans’ Grace Randall hit a trio of threes in the opening eight minutes.
Neither team was able to find success on offense in the second quarter as Moravia would take the quarter 3-1 to earn an 18-12 lead into the half.
The Lady Mohawks kept their defensive intensity high in the second half and found their offensive touch again to help pull away from the Trojans. Moravia would outscore Tri-County 28-5 in the second half and would hold them without a field goal after the first quarter to grab the win.
Isabel Hanes had herself a career game for Moravia, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting with 12 rebounds to secure a double-double. Hanes had her short-ranged jumper falling and did a great job in the post and finishing around the rim.
Gracie Hoffman also enjoyed a double-double of her own scoring nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter to go along with 11 rebounds.
Ronnie Cormeny also finished with double-digit rebounds with 10 to go along with two steals and a team-high five assists.
“We might be small in numbers right now but we are not short on desire and the girls are eager to learn in practice and improve,” Reischauer said. “We have a lot of basketball to learn and games are only going to get tougher from here on out but just super proud of the type of basketball we played last night with limited scrimmage opportunities.”
Moravia (1-0) is back at home on Friday at 6 p.m. when they face Lamoni (0-0).