Despite losing four starters from last year’s record-breaking team, Seymour has worked their way back to the regional semifinals for a second consecutive year after sweeping Wayne 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-14) on Monday night in Centerville.
Both teams showed a little bit of rust early on as they haven’t played in-game competition in almost a week.
It was Wayne with the self-destructive play in the first set as Seymour gained a 6-1 lead and never looked back, taking the first set 25-9.
McKinley McClure had a nice stretch for the Warriorettes in that set, scoring four straight points in a variety of ways. Back in her old gym at Centerville, she would finish with six kills and four blocks on the night.
Seymour had some trouble with their hitting at the start of the second set as they were firing everything into the net to spot Wayne a 12-6 lead.
The Warriorettes were able to turn things around quickly with the help of another solid defensive effort and a 6-0 run to tie the set at 12. From there the offense was able to correct itself with kills from McClure, Erin Hackathorn and Thayda Houser helping Seymour pull ahead and take the second set 25-19.
Now looking for the sweep, Seymour remained solid in the third set getting contributions from everyone. Houser continued to do her thing in the middle, leading the Warriorettes with nine kills along with six digs as Seymour closed out the set 25-14 on McClure’s finishing kill to sweep the match 3-0.
The win improves Seymour’s record to 16-16. It’s the first time getting back to .500 this season thanks to wins in eight of their last 10 including five straight victories.
The Warriorettes are playing their best volleyball at the right time as they will face their toughest test of the season next.
Seymour (16-16) will meet No. 8 Holy Trinity Catholic (26-10) on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Van Buren in a regional semifinal showdown.