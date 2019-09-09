SEYMOUR — The Warriors fell to 0-3 on the season after their 46-20 loss to Twin Cedars last week.
Seymour couldn’t slow down the Sabers’ balanced offensive attack as they passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 174 yards and four touchdowns.
Kade Dunkin enjoyed a big game for Twin Cedars catching six passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He added 69 yards and one touchdown on the ground and even completed one pass for 35 yards.
Dunkin also led the Saber defense with eight tackles.
Seymour did a better job at limiting turnovers, only throwing one interception without losing any fumbles. But their offense was held to 20 points or less for a third straight week.
Seymour (0-3) will get a tough game this week as they travel to Lenox (3-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
*Seymour stats were not available at time of print