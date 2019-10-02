SEYMOUR — The three seniors for the Seymour Warriorettes were not able to play a match in their home gym for two years while it was being rebuilt. They were honored for senior night on Tuesday before an important Bluegrass Conference triangular against Murray and Melcher-Dallas.
Seymour would end up getting a split on the night, defeating Murray 2-0 (25-14, 25-21) before falling to Melcher-Dallas 2-0 (26-24, 28-26).
After senior night introductions, Seymour got off to a great start against Murray by jumping out to an 11-4 lead. Their offense was working well with McKinley McClure, Dylan Murphy and Thayda Houser all getting at least one kill. Houser had a nice match with six kills, six digs, one block and five aces.
The Warriorettes continued their big run by winning the next six points behind some nice serving from Houser to go up 17-4.
Murray started to put together a small run late but it was too late as Seymour would close out the first set to take it 25-14.
Seymour would get off to a slow start in the second set but would start a big run with a couple of kills by Houser and Erin Hackathorn followed by four straight aces by Murphy (who ended up going 16-for-16 serving with five aces) as part of a 5-0 run gave Seymour a 14-9 lead. Hackathorn had a team-high seven kills and eight digs while chipping in one ace.
The two teams were then back and forth the rest of the way with Seymour holding off Murray win the set and take the match 2-0.
The Warriorettes had a long wait in-between matches as Murray and Melcher-Dallas went to three sets and it looked like the long wait had an impact on Seymour.
It was a heartbreaking match for Seymour as they will look back at a lot of self-inflicted errors. Melcher-Dallas had a lot of size on their front line that caused problems for Seymour’s hitters as they had a lot of their hits blocked or mishit too far or into the net.
Despite that, Seymour was still able to to keep it close, with Murphy’s ace and Hackathorn’s kill giving the Warriorettes a 21-19 lead late. But the errors would creep back up and Melcher-Dallas would use a 7-3 run to take the first set 26-24.
The second set was similar to the first. Seymour looked to be playing well and the two were going back and forth with Seymour using a 3-0 run to take a late 21-20 lead. But once again they would have trouble closing out the Saints, who used an 8-5 run to win the set and the match.
Seymour had 15 kills but also 15 killing errors on 56 attack attempts. McClure would finish with five kills while Hackathorn added four kills.
Seymour (6-11) travels to face Moulton-Udell (2-12) on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.