MORAVIA — Moravia’s gym was filled to the brim with eager high school basketball ready to see a pair of BGC rivals, who are both off to hot starts, battle it out in the final game before the winter break. What was originally a close game at the half, turned into a Seymour blowout as the Warriors left Moravia with a 53-34 victory.
Both teams entered the game with impressive 5-2 records and were looking to add one more win before the break. It didn’t look like they were looking past this game as both sides came out with a lot of intensity on defense, leading to some early foul trouble.
It was back and forth for the first half with Moravia leading 11-10 after the first quarter before Seymour would take a 23-19 lead into the half.
It was all Seymour in the second half as they played lockdown defense and were able to grab all of the momentum. Moravia stayed within four with 4:26 left in the third quarter when Carson Brown would pick up his fourth foul. Brown was unable to get anything going as the Mohawks’ leading scorer was held to just six points in the game.
From that point on, Seymour would end the game 25-10 run as the Warriorettes were able to keep the Mohawks out of rhythm, holding them to a season-low 34 points.
Seymour was led by Brody Tuttle’s 16 points. The freshman did not look out of place in a game road game and were able to come up with some game-changing plays.
Prestyn Lawson, who took his defensive assignment against Brown with a lot of pride, had a great game on both ends of the floor to finish with 14 points.
Seymour (6-2) will look to stay hot in 2020 when they return home to face Melcher-Dallas (4-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Moravia (5-3) come back from the break on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. when they host Centerville (2-5).